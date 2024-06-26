Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain – Zayani Motors, the leading automotive agency in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the winner of its Ramadan promotion in a special ceremony held at its headquarters in Ma’ameer.

The event was attended by Mr. Rashid Zayed Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Motors, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager, and a number of the company’s management members. The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a brand-new HONGQI H9; the iconic luxury car, to Mr. Anton Darnell, the grand prize winner.

On the occasion, Mr. Rashid Zayed Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Motors, commented: “We are delighted to reward our valued customers for their trust and loyalty. Our Ramadan promotion was designed to provide our customers with exclusive offers and rewards, and we are thrilled to see that it has been a huge success.”

“Zayani Motors is constantly dedicated to delivering exceptional value and service to all its customers, and this promotion reflects the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction,” he added.

On his part, Mr. Anton Darnell, expressed his gratitude to Zayani Motors, saying: “I am happy to have won this incredible prize from Zayani Motors, the agency that has consistently delivered on its promise of excellence. I am truly grateful for this opportunity and look forward to enjoying my new HONGQI H9.”

The Ramadan promotion, which continued in March and April, 2024, provided customers with a range of exclusive offers on leading brands such as HONGQI, Mitsubishi Motors, MG Motor, and Fuso. The promotion included instant rewards valued at BD 100,000, as well as a raffle draw for the grand prize - the prestigious HONGQI H9 luxury sedan.

For more information and to explore the latest models, visit Zayani Motors showroom in Ma'ameer, call 17 703703 or visit www.zmotors.com.

