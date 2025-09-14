Nuwaidrat, Kingdom of Bahrain: Zayani Leasing announced the signing of an agreement with the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) to supply and manage a fleet of 500 vehicles from Zayani Motors, the leading automotive dealership in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The fleet will support EWA’s operations nationwide, underpinning the Authority’s ongoing service-enhancement initiatives.

The fleet comprises a mix of SUV and pickup models, including Mitsubishi ASX 2WD and Mitsubishi L200 making up the bulk of the provided vehicles. Zayani Leasing will deliver end-to-end fleet management with a robust support network to ensure high uptime and efficiency across EWA’s operations.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone for Zayani Leasing as we expand our partnership with the public sector and contribute to Bahrain’s modernisation and sustainability goals,” commented Mr. Khalid Hamid Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Leasing.

He continued, “We are committed to delivering reliable, cost-effective mobility solutions through a modern, well-maintained fleet, and state-of-the-art fleet management, all within flexible terms to meet EWA’s evolving requirements and service standards.”

The agreement also reinforces Zayani Motors’ role as the trusted supplier for the fleet, given its leading position in the automotive industry as Bahrain’s exclusive Mitsubishi dealer, providing access to a reliable lineup of models to optimise operation.

Mr. Rashid Z. Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Motors stated, "We are honoured to support EWA in providing the Kingdom of Bahrain with essential electricity and water utilities while enabling sustainable development. This fleet highlights our commitment to public-sector partnership, and dedication to strengthening the nation's infrastructure."

Zayani Leasing emerged as one of the top leasing companies in the Kingdom since its establishment in 1999 as a subsidiary of Alzayani Investments, with matchless competitive rates, attractive packages and an extensive portfolio of satisfied clients that include individuals, corporates, government bodies, and other private institutions.

