Nuwaidrat, Kingdom of Bahrain: Since its inception 24 years ago, Zayani Leasing has been striving to cement its position as one of the leading professional leasing companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Driven by persistent passion for excellence, the Company is constantly committed to expanding its network and reinforcing its partnerships across various sectors in the Kingdom.

In this context, Zayani Leasing recently signed a lease agreement to deliver a fleet of vehicles to one of its long-standing partners in Bahrain; Jasmi’s Corporation, a leading Bahraini quick-service restaurant with significant market share in the Kingdom’s food service industry.

The delivery stems from Zayani Leasing’s endeavours to maintain its pioneering position as one of the key leasing companies in the Kingdom, by providing leading establishments in Bahrain with varied selections of vehicles in accordance with their business requirements to advance their operations towards further growth.

On this occasion, Rizwan Tariq General Manager from Zayani Leasing, commented: “We are delighted to sign this leasing agreement that comes within our strategic goals to expand our presence in the Bahraini market. Zayani Leasing and Jasmi’s Corporation enjoy a well-established relation since 2004. We look forward to further strengthen this bond between our establishments and to continue playing a role in the company’s successful journey.”

For her part, Ms Fatma Jeizan, Head of Supply Chain at Jasmi’s Corporation, said: “As a business, we are delighted to express our satisfaction with the exceptional services provided by the leasing company that we have had the pleasure of working with since 2004. Over the years, we have experienced a remarkably smooth business relationship with their team, coupled with their unrivaled professionalism, diligence, and outstanding customer support. Their level of expertise in the leasing industry is impressive, and they have been instrumental in securing high-quality equipment and vehicles to help enhance our operations.”

Zayani Leasing emerged as one of the top leasing companies in the Kingdom since its establishment in 1999 as a subsidiary of Alzayani Investments, with matchless competitive rates, attractive packages and an extensive portfolio of satisfied clients that include individuals, corporates, government bodies, and other private institutions.

Established in 1999, Zayani Leasing, a subsidiary of Zayani Investments has transformed itself into one of the largest professional leasing companies on the island. With competitive rates, attractive packages and an extensive portfolio of satisfied customers, Zayani leasing has emerged a market leader over the years.

Zayani Leasing stands for Variety, Value and Safety and is associated with the highest quality of services offered at competitive prices. Whatever the requirement may be, either a single vehicle, fleet, or specialised vehicle solution, Zayani Leasing provides a tailored solution to leasing needs.

All the vehicles offered by Zayani Leasing are insured and dealer maintained with the aim of providing the customer with upmost confidence in leasing a vehicle.

