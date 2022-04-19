Riyadh, KSA: Zamzam.com, the online portal facilitating Umrah booking services in the region, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AlBirr Charitable Society in Makkah Al Mukarramah. The MoU aims to help develop the Information Technology Unit at the association and was signed by the CEO of Zamzam.com, Mr. Omar Siraj Akbar, and Mr. Hisham Abderrahman Shilly, Vice Chairman of the Board of the AlBirr Charitable Society in Makkah Al Mukarramah.

As part of its commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to provide support to the society, and within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Zamzam.com joins hands with the first charitable association in Makkah al Mukarramah to build its infrastructure with the aim of streamlining operations.

Under the MoU, for the next year, an amount from every booking completed on the site will be donated towards AlBirr Charitable Society in support of several programs that have been developed to serve the community such as sponsoring orphans, providing financial assistance, developing educational programs and kidney dialysis treatments to name but a few.

Omar Siraj Akbar, the CEO of Zamzam.com, said, “Inspired by purpose and our core values of integrity, reliability, and transparency, we are honored to partner with AlBirr Society for this charitable initiative and reiterate our commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by developing the operations and facilitating the electronic transformation of all its services. Through this partnership, we are hoping to use technology to serve and give back to the communities in which we operate”.

Hisham Abderrahman Shilly, Vice Chairman of the Board said: “The AlBirr Charitable Society spares no efforts to undertake voluntary humanitarian initiatives to benefit all segments of society, develop the broad spectrum of its services and create a lasting and dignified impact on the beneficiaries. The signing of the memorandum with Zamzam.com will help us upgrade our technology infrastructure and streamline the services for a more efficient outcome”.

Zamzam.com launched its online portal in September 2021 for completing the full process of Umrah booking including Umrah packages, hotels, flights transfers, visa assistance, accommodation, ground arrangements and other services.

To know more about the online portal, visit www.zamzam.com.

Al-Birr Society in Makkah Al-Mukarramah is the first philanthropic society in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was established in 1951AD/1371AH under the name “Al Birr Fund Authority”, at the initiative of a group of founders - may God have mercy on them. The association serves the poor residing within the boundaries of the Haram, in addition to serving visitors to the House of God.

