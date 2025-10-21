The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the official opening of the upgraded Zakher Intersection in Al Ain, marking a significant milestone its ongoing infrastructure improvement programme.

The AED 185 million project involved redesigning the existing four-way roundabout, transforming it into a four-way traffic light-controlled intersection to cut journey times and improve safety. The redevelopment included the construction of a three-lane 900m tunnel in each direction, passing beneath Hazza Bin Sultan, a vital artery connecting the north and south of the town centre.

The intersection connects Falaj Hazza from the east with Zakher to the west, and Hazza Bin Sultan roundabout in the north to Shiab Alashkhar roundabout in the south.

Following the completion of the works, travel time has been reduced for those going to north from Zakher, Shiab Alashkhar, Shiab AlWatah, and Ain Alfaydah.

The 22-month project is one of several strategic initiatives designed to improve traffic flow and enhance the quality of mobility within Al Ain amid population growth in the region.

His Excellency Eng. Abdulla Hamdan Al Amery, Executive Director of Al Ain Infrastructure Sector, at Al Ain City Municipality, said: "The new intersection reflects our commitment to developing world-class infrastructure across Al Ain. It's a key part of our broader efforts to ensure the region’s road network remains robust, efficient, and capable of supporting our residents and visitors.”