Dubai: Zajel, a prominent homegrown logistics firm, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2023, one of the world's most renowned technology events. The event is scheduled to take place in Dubai from October 16th to October 20th and will bring together innovators, industry leaders, and tech enthusiasts from around the world.



Zajel's remarkable growth in the last quarter has positioned it as a key player in the logistics industry, and the company has undergone significant internal transformations to enhance its efficiency and emphasize its commitment to delivering first-class service to its clients.



Nabeel Al Kharabseh, the newly appointed General Manager of Zajel, expressed his enthusiasm for their participation in GITEX, stating, "Our presence at GITEX is a unique opportunity to showcase our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional logistical solutions. We are continuously working to support our B2B and B2C channels to meet the evolving needs of our clients."



In a recent milestone achievement, Zajel's freight forwarding department was established just last month and has already successfully transported a substantial shipment of oil and gas from Jebel Ali to Iraq, demonstrating the company's commitment to excellence and operational efficiency.



Zajel is aligned with the UAE's digital transformation agenda and is set to announce its investments in various intelligent technological solutions and projects for the upcoming year. Among these initiatives are improvements to their ticketing systems, tracking and operations as well CRM, aiming to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.



During GITEX Global 2023, you can find Zajel at stand H19-A20, Hall 19 where they will showcase their latest innovations, discuss their achievements, and engage with industry professionals, partners, and potential clients.



Zajel is excited to be part of this prominent global technology event and looks forward to sharing its growth and technological advancements with a global audience. Visit their booth to explore the future of logistics and technology.



About Zajel:

Zajel is a leading homegrown logistics firm based in the United Arab Emirates. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and a commitment to delivering top-notch logistics solutions, Zajel has rapidly become a key player in the industry. The company is dedicated to embracing technology and contributing to the UAE's digital transformation agenda. Visit https://www.zajel.com for more information.