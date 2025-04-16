Attaining ‘national entity’ status empowers ZainTECH to scale its advanced solutions across key sectors of digital IoT, cybersecurity, drones, AI, and cloud services

Reinforces company’s commitment to Vision 2030 of driving innovation, strategic partnerships, and investment in local talent and digital infrastructure

Riyadh, KSA — ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, has achieved a significant milestone in its regional expansion strategy by securing a commercial license in Saudi Arabia that will pave the way for the entity to set up its regional offices in the Kingdom. This transition from an investment license to a full national entity status cements ZainTECH’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom, allowing it to scale its advanced technology solutions across key sectors such as digital IoT, cybersecurity, drones, AI, and cloud services.

The strategic move underscores ZainTECH’s deep commitment to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation ambitions, fully aligning with Vision 2030. By strengthening its local presence, the company is poised to forge stronger collaborations, drive meaningful innovation, and provide tailor-made solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses and government entities in the Kingdom.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, said: “Saudi Arabia is a vital market for us, and securing national entity status marks a defining moment in our growth journey. This step facilitates the opening of our regional offices and will allow us to operate with greater agility, contribute to the Kingdom’s digital economy, and reinforce our mission to deliver world-class technology solutions that empower businesses and government bodies to better serve the dynamic and digitally savvy local community.”

As part of ZainTECH’s expansion to the Saudi market, the company is actively exploring strategic partnerships with both public and private sector organizations to accelerate the adoption of next-generation solutions that enhance efficiency, security, innovation and business resilience. This expansion is also set to create new opportunities for local talent, strengthen the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure, and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies across industries.

The commercial license comes on the back of ZainTECH’s recent participation at LEAP 25 whereby the company announced a multitude of agreements with local entities including: King Khalid University that aims to revolutionize digital education in the Kingdom; with both Najm Insurance Group and Diamond Policy and its SHAHIN Platform to drive digital transformation, cybersecurity and technological advancements in KSA’s insurance sector; as well as with Leejam Sports to drive the future of digital fitness in the Kingdom and beyond.

By deepening its footprint in Saudi Arabia, ZainTECH is doubling down on its investment in cutting-edge digital services, reinforcing its role as a key player in the region’s technological evolution. With a focus on AI-driven solutions, cloud advancements, and enterprise security, the company is well-positioned to support the Kingdom’s vision for a sustainable, technology-driven economy.

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.