Citrus Consulting Services is the Consulting and Transformation Services arm of Redington Gulf

ZainTECH’s expanded AWS cloud capabilities will enable organizations operating regionally to accelerate their digital transformation in compliance with regulatory and data sovereignty laws

Dubai, UAE – ZainTECH, the integrated digital solution provider of Zain Group, has entered a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Redington, an international technology solutions provider, to acquire its Consulting and Transformation Services arm, Citrus Consulting.

Citrus Consulting is a regional Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, with the acquisition marking a significant development, underscoring ZainTECH’s commitment to supporting customers in the region maximize their return on investment from cloud technologies and accelerating time-to-value from AWS investments.

With a strong operational footprint across the GCC, Citrus Consulting contributes nearly 30 AWS-certified engineers and a robust portfolio of clients to ZainTECH’s cloud operations, which will further enhance ZainTECH’s ability to offer organizations in the region, and in Saudi Arabia in particular, an opportunity to harness the full potential of AWS cloud solutions. All the while ensuring adherence to the Kingdom’s regulatory and data residency requirements.

Commenting on the acquisition agreement, Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH said, “By welcoming Citrus Consulting into the ZainTECH ecosystem, we are enriching our ability to deliver comprehensive cloud-based digital solutions that ensure quick and tangible benefits for our clients. This deal is a strategic step towards reinforcing our position as a leader in the cloud services domain, directly aligned with our mission to accelerate the digital transformation journey for businesses across the region.”

Citrus Consulting will integrate into ZainTECH’s Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) for AWS. This move will further strengthen ZainTECH’s AWS service offerings across a broad spectrum of activities, including advisory, infrastructure and security managed services, application modernization and transformation, as well as data & AI foundations and FinOps.

Viswanath Pallasena, Chief Executive Officer, Redington MEA said, “Together with ZainTECH’s capabilities, Citrus Consulting will be stronger in delivering innovative services that cater to the evolving needs of regional customers and better amplify their cloud transformation journeys. This deepens our relationship with ZainTECH and marks a significant milestone for Citrus, offering exciting opportunities for all our stakeholders. We are thrilled about the positive impact this will have on the overall market.”

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and fulfilment of conditions precedent in the SPA. ENDS

About ZainTECH:

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions, across cloud, cybersecurity, big data, drones and robotics, and digital solutions.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately serves to support Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider. To learn more, visit www.zaintech.com

About Redington Limited:

Redington Limited, an integrated technology solutions provider, enables businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 290+ brand associations, and 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT, Cloud, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Through its concentrated focus on technology, innovations, and partnerships, Redington is one of the most trusted distributors of products, services, and solutions across the world.