UAE-based cloud-native engineering firm brings a wealth of expertise in developing bespoke, agile technology solutions for digitally forward-thinking enterprises

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ZainTech, the one-stop digital solutions powerhouse of Zain Group, announces the acquisition of Adfolks, a UAE-based cloud-native engineering firm that provides a comprehensive range of cloud transformation services. This acquisition aligns with ZainTech's strategic plan to expand its technology services and offer holistic solutions to its growing customer base and represents another step in Zain Group’s ‘4Sight’ strategy, transforming from a mobile operator to a multi-core digital ICT entity.

Adfolks was founded, by serial entrepreneur Arun Mohan, in 2016 with a vision to help clients leverage cloud and cloud-native technologies to solve business challenges. The company provides exclusive services that automate technological processes, accelerating time to value and returns on investment.

Adfolks has a proven track record for creating growth through transformative technology and agile delivery methods and is recognized for its expertise in Modern Infrastructure, Application Modernization, Security, Data & ML, and Automation.

As a Microsoft Azure Cloud Gold Managed Partner (runner-up for partner of the year in 2021 and 2022), AWS Select Partner, and GCP Consulting Partner, Adfolks brings its team of expert engineers, customer success managers, and agile project delivery specialists to the ZainTech family.

This acquisition will further expand ZainTech's technology services portfolio, including innovative, scalable, and secure cloud-native applications and other technology solutions for its clients across the region.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTech commented, "Combining Adfolks' expertise and talent with ZainTech's and Zain’s B2B teams’ resources and capabilities will enable us to drive even more value for our clients in the dynamic and constantly evolving technology landscape by streamlining their digital transformation journey, making it simpler and more seamless than ever before.”

Arun Mohan, CEO of Adfolks, said, "I am excited about this next chapter for Adfolks with ZainTech. The combined strength will be a value not only to our respective business objectives but most importantly to our clients who will benefit from the combined expertise and innovation of Adfolks and ZainTech.”

The acquisition of AdFolks follows ZainTech’s recent acquisition of BIOS Middle East, a leading provider of Managed Private Cloud Services in the region, both entities strengthening ZainTech’s portfolio of hybrid, cloud-native and multi-cloud managed services.

Since its establishment in October 2021, ZainTech’s progressive momentum in servicing governments and enterprises across the region, has seen it enter multiple strategic partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, ATOS and Oracle to name a few, fullfilling its mission of offering a comprehensive suite of digital solutions and transformation services under one roof.

More on ZainTech

ZainTech is a regional digital solutions provider unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company drives the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones, and emerging technologies.

ZainTech leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. Please visit www.zaintech.com