Zain was recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the Global Child Forum’s ‘The State of Children’s Rights and Business 2023’ rankings. Zain earned an outstanding score of 8.4/10, significantly surpassing the ICT sector average of 5.8/10 and the collective average of all global benchmarked companies of 4.9/10. Zain ranked among the top five global Telecom companies and 21st across all sectors globally.

The ranking recognizes Zain’s efforts in raising awareness of children's rights and online safety. Among these initiatives is Zain KSA’s recent announcement of an agreement with the Family Safety Program as part of its social responsibility strategy and supporting its role as a strategic partner in the Child Helpline International project in the Kingdom. With an unwavering commitment to establishing a comprehensive support framework to safeguard the well-being of children in both the real and online world, Zain KSA supports the Child Helpline by creating country-wide awareness campaigns across various platforms.

Zain KSA is also deploying mechanisms to protect children by blocking access to harmful content through the Internet Monsters campaign, part of Zain’s partnership with UNICEF and their signing of a subsequent MoU to promote child protection activities. Zain KSA also dedicated parental control tools that allow parents to control their children’s internet use and published a safety booklet to support parents.

Zain KSA celebrated World Child Day through activities dedicated to raising awareness on the Child Helpline in Riyadh. The event was attended by more than Three Thousand Five Hundred children in Riyadh and Makkah.

