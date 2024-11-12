Zain KSA, leading telecom and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced the acquisition of a new 600 MHz spectrum band, one of the most widely adopted bands for 5G Standalone (5G SA) mobile services. This milestone was achieved through the spectrum auction conducted by the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) on November 11-12, 2024.

This new acquisition represents an additional investment that reflects Zain KSA’s commitment to delivering advanced digital technologies and solutions aimed at enhancing the user experience, bolstering competitiveness, and strengthening digital infrastructure. The 600 MHz spectrum enables broader, more comprehensive coverage across cities, villages, remote areas, and highways, thereby expanding service reach, improving quality, and increasing the capacity of Zain KSA’s cutting-edge 5G network. This frequency band offers greater flexibility in delivering advanced 5G services, including Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city solutions. By leveraging low-band frequencies, the standalone 5G infrastructure provides extensive coverage capable of connecting millions of devices with high reliability, unlocking new horizons for innovation and broad technical development. Furthermore, deploying this frequency enhances indoor coverage in residential and commercial spaces due to its strong penetration capabilities through both physical and natural barriers.

Commenting on this new milestone, Acting CEO of Zain KSA, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan stated: “At Zain KSA, we remain committed to our ambitious mission of delivering an exceptional user experience while enriching the telecommunications and digital services sector with cutting-edge infrastructure and innovative solutions, driving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. We aim to position our nation as a hub for innovation and a smart economy, enhancing the quality of life across the Kingdom. The 600 MHz band is a key enabler for achieving these national goals, driving digital innovation and accelerating 5G adoption to fuel the growth of the digital economy and support the transition to Industry 4.0. Acquiring these new frequencies marks a significant step toward enhancing the quality of our services for individuals and businesses. It enables us to expand our enterprise solutions portfolio and improve our existing services. This specific band also offers advanced capabilities that support private and enterprise networks, empowering businesses to create highly efficient, state-of-the-art communication solutions. We look forward to making a positive impact for our nation and its people.”