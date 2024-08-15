Zain KSA, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has released its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Impact Report: Into an Innovative and Sustainable World. The release of this report carries significant meaning being issued in the absence of its visionary architect, Zain KSA’s late CEO, Eng. Sultan Al-Deghaither, whose untimely passing has left an indelible mark. His profound influence is evident in every milestone detailed in the report, creating a lasting legacy that showcases his boundless ambition, passion for technology, and unwavering dedication to harnessing it for the nation's progress. Eng. Al-Deghaither had led the company’s transformation journey, focusing on driving sustainable and positive environmental and social impacts.

This report highlights Zain KSA's progress in implementing its Corporate Sustainability strategy, which is structured around four key pillars—Climate Change, Responsible Operations, Inclusion, and Generation Youth—addressing the core themes of economy, environment, society, and governance. It showcases the significant strides Zain KSA has made in advancing sustainability across the Kingdom over the year.

The report illustrates the seamless integration of Zain KSA's Corporate Sustainability strategy with its overarching corporate goals, aligning closely with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals in sustainable development. It also underscores how the company contributed to the national goals, while also supporting global sustainability efforts, including the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and best practices in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Zain KSA has demonstrated exceptional transparency and professionalism in its Corporate Sustainability Impact Report, meticulously detailing its ESG impacts. The company adheres to stringent regulatory guidelines and reporting standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol, with a commitment to continuously measuring and evaluating its environmental and societal impact.

Commenting on the report, Zain KSA’s Corporate Communications VP, Eman Abdullah AlSaidi, said: “It is with profound sadness that we release this sustainability report in the absence of our late CEO, Eng. Sultan Al-Deghaither- May his soul rest in peace- the pioneering champion of sustainability in both Zain KSA and the broader technology sector. Though he is no longer with us, his enduring impact lives on in every achievement and through the positive mark he made on society and the environment. His pivotal role in launching initiatives and programs that advanced sustainability and served our country is evident throughout this report. At Zain KSA, our mission goes beyond offering excellent telecommunications and digital services. We are committed to making a meaningful impact that aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals, empowering communities, advancing society, and supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and our astute leadership’s focus on human well-being and environmental sustainability. We strive to be an active partner in global efforts in this field. Our sustainability report highlights our positive impact on the environment and society by embedding sustainability into our business strategy through an eco-friendly framework built on three pillars: economy, people, and planet. This approach reflects our dedication to driving digital progress while fulfilling our commitment to the communities we serve through our ESG strategy and responsible practices that create value for all stakeholders and contribute to a sustainable future for the planet.”

Zain KSA concludes its report with an optimistic outlook on sustainability, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing environmental and societal impact. The company’s systematic plan aims to refine operations and uphold its commitments through a focused Corporate Sustainability Strategy, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and the UN SDGs. To this end, Zain KSA will continue to foster robust governance through awareness campaigns and knowledge-sharing across all levels. By upholding effective governance mechanisms and ensuring transparent communication, Zain KSA aims to cultivate lasting trust-based relationships with key stakeholders, driving sustainable growth and creating positive long-term value.

Click the link to view the Corporate Sustainability Impact Report: https://zain.sa/oIWrS