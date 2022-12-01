For the second year in a row, Zain KSA launches the Um Al Shogog reforestation and rehabilitation campaign, in cooperation with the Environmental Green Horizons Society. This stems from Zain KSA’s corporate sustainability strategy and confirms its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. By increasing the vegetation cover in the Kingdom, Zain KSA aspires to enhance biodiversity, conserve natural resources, and offset carbon emissions. Driven by Saudi Vision 2030, Zain KSA has launched a suite of fully integrated initiatives to help contribute to achieving net zero emissions by 2060, in line with the overarching targets of the Saudi Green Initiative launched by HRH Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

Zain KSA was keen to apply its other values related to community, diversity, and inclusion in this initiative. Orphans and volunteers from “Kayan charity for Orphans” worked alongside Zain KSA employees to plant seedlings and trees in the park, with the aim of completing the rehabilitation of the park and turning it into an attractive destination for domestic ecotourism.

Mr. Rayan bin Abdullah Al-Turki, Chief Communication Officer at Zain KSA, stated, “Organizing such an initiative, for the second year in a row, embodies our ongoing commitment to build up a solid relationship between man and nature, based on ambitious targets that go a long way in achieving genuine sustainability goals and improve the quality of life within a balanced ecosystem. We are also diligent about building strategic partnerships with all stakeholders, concerting our efforts into maximizing local community engagement and youth volunteering, as this creates a powerful impact and advancement toward combating climate change at the local and global scales.”

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Environmental Green Horizons Society, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Saghir, stated, “After Zain KSA’s spectacular success in last year’s Initiative and its profound impact on Um Al Shogog Park which covers 18 million square meters, this year we are pleased to cooperate again to increase the vegetation cover in the Kingdom and instill a culture of ecological conservation. We are also proud to partner with Zain KSA, which is a model of ideal integration between local companies and non-profit organizations. Together we thrive to develop vegetation cover, combat desertification, reduce sand encroachment, and promote ecological regeneration, thereby, achieving environmental and economic sustainability development, and improving the quality of life.”

Remarkably, Zain ranked highest among telecom operators in the Middle East and Africa in the category of tackling climate change on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) global index. Having successfully met the CDP standards and requirements, Zain achieved an advanced rating of Management Scope (A-), which is a classification for companies that disclose information on the environmental impact of their initiatives and operations combatting climate change.

