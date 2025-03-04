WALTHAM, Mass. & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Zain KSA announced today that it has completed a large-scale digital transformation program with Netcracker Technology. The complex BSS/OSS transformation across all lines of business was successfully achieved in less than three years.

With the new cloud-based BSS/OSS in place, Zain KSA will further enhance customer experiences and scale up its business ecosystem and expansion across adjacent markets, including fintech, IoT and cloud computing services. The transformation also supports enhanced operational efficiencies, demonstrated through a 50 percent decrease in product development time and customer line activation time.

Zain KSA partnered with Netcracker on a comprehensive, full-stack, AI-driven IT transformation based on Netcracker Digital Platform, the foundation for a cloud-native digital BSS and OSS, as well as Netcracker’s comprehensive suite of managed services. The project included replacing Zain KSA’s existing IT stack and migrating customers to the new cloud-based systems.

Executive VP of Information Technology at Zain KSA, Eng. Maha Al Qernas, stated: “Transitioning into a cloud-based BSS/OSS is a new milestone for Zain KSA’s advanced digital ecosystem. This transformation, achieved through our strategic partnership with Netcracker, aligns with Zain KSA’s goal to create fully digital journeys for our individual and enterprise customers. We are proud that we have leveraged the market’s demand for 5G standalone technology. Our cloud-based systems support a broad range of innovative use cases, enriching our capabilities in 5G, and setting a new benchmark in connectivity and enabling transformative experiences for customers across the Kingdom and beyond to continue to empower a tech-enhanced quality of life in Saudi Arabia.”

“We are extremely honored to play a role in this significant transformation program with a leader in the 5G space and a disruptor in the market,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “Zain KSA has been at the forefront of adopting new technologies and bringing innovative services to customers, and we look forward to being part of its ongoing success.”

Zain KSA started updating its BSS/OSS systems in late 2021. The initiative aims to enhance customer experiences and improve cybersecurity, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and the nationwide digital transformation.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability.