Launched at GITEX Global, the report recaps the profound impact of connectivity on society that Zain has provided over four decades

Report highlights the significance of connectivity in upholding human rights and promoting dignity, fairness and equality

Kuwait City, Kuwait and Dubai, UAE:

Zain Group a leading provider of innovative technologies and digital lifestyle communications operating in seven markets across the Middle East and Africa, announces the publication of its latest annual Thought Leadership Report entitled, ‘Building Inclusive Societies Through Connectivity’. The report was launched during GITEX Global 2023 in Dubai, UAE and highlights the various phases of connectivity that Zain has operated over four decades, and the profound impact this connectivity has had on society.

Through acquisitions of operating companies across the Middle East and Africa since its establishment in 1983, Zain underwent rapid and significant transformation and growth, expanding from a national public sector monopoly to a regional private sector telecom leader, showcasing forward thinking, visionary strategy, and a strong focus on ensuring community and societal transformation.

In many respects, Zain’s story shows how the region has adapted and evolved through the adoption of advanced technologies. Also, by the company focusing on ensuring it provides inclusive services to all segments of society including the most vulnerable, leads to further growth and developments in the communities it operates in.

Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO commented, "Our 2023 Thought Leadership Report is inspiring by the story it tells of Zain’s journey over its 40 years of dedication, commitment, and forging the road ahead on a path to providing state-of-the-art communications services across Zain markets ensuring that its products and services are inclusive, scalable and address the connectivity needs and expectations of our stakeholders.”

Al-Kharafi continued, “We take pride in the knowledge that the company enabled economic growth and development, embraced technology, overcome adversity, and worked determinedly to uphold human rights and promote dignity, fairness and equality through providing meaningful connectivity leading to equitable systemic change to millions. We pledge to continue to be a force for good.”

The power of meaningful connectivity served as a great transformative tool for both the business and society leading to greater and more inclusive access to education, health services, employment, skill development, financial services, and economic upliftment.

Zain has been at the forefront of these developments since wireless connectivity was first introduced in the region, and recapping the company’s trajectory over the decades in this report is important as it provides inspirational insights to the achievements made to date and offers additional impetus for further inroads into providing meaningful connectivity for even greater number of people.

More on the Report

Zain’s ‘Building Inclusive Societies Through Connectivity’ report charts the key milestones and achievements along Zain’s long journey to providing meaningful connectivity to a growing number of communities, and categorizes the developments under seven main areas:

Company's Growth and Impact: From being a telecom operator in a single market, to expanding to various countries around the Middle East and North Africa region, the company was exposed to different cultures, innovative solutions, and market insights.

Market Expansion: Zain began life in Kuwait as a telecom operator in a single market but expanded to various countries in the Middle East and North Africa. This expansion exposed the company to diverse cultures, innovative solutions, and market insights. Zain implemented its ambitious 3x3x3 strategy, growing to having operations in 23 countries across the Middle East and Africa. In 2007, the company rebranded under the single Zain brand, solidifying its presence and emphasizing its freshness and boldness.

Technology Transformation: From using 1G analog cellular technology in 1983 to deploying 5G technologies in 2019, Zain played a transformative role in people's daily lives through the provision of meaningful connectivity.

Impact on other Industries: Zain's comprehensive range of services have opened opportunities for individuals, industry and government, contributing to societal upliftment.

Commitment to Human Rights: Zain is committed to promoting a fair and inclusive work culture guided by human rights principles. It addresses human rights issues in its business operations and supply chain, aligning with local, national, and international standards. Zain actively engages with local communities in new markets, focusing on upholding human rights and addressing social challenges promoting dignity, fairness and equality.

Compliance and Transparency: The company places great importance on compliance with human rights and corporate governance standards, involving internal stakeholders in assessing, tracking, and reporting progress on these issues. Zain works tirelessly to provide a safe and equitable working environment, support communities, and adheres to relevant laws and regulations.

Continuous Improvement: Zain is determined to operate transparently and adapt to changing circumstances over time. The company works closely with stakeholders to identify and address human rights issues across its operations and supply chain.

To reduce negative environmental impact, “Building Inclusive Societies Through Connectivity” report is not printed physically, and may be viewed online, here.

-Ends-

About Zain Group:

Zain is a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa providing mobile voice and data services to over 53 million active customers as of June 30, 2023. With a commercial presence in 7 countries, Zain operates in: Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and South Sudan. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in ‘INWI’, through a joint venture. Zain is listed on Boursa Kuwait (stock ticker: ZAIN). For more information please email info@zain.com or visit: www.zain.com; www.facebook.com/zain; www.twitter.com/zain; www.youtube.com/zain; www.instagram.com/zaingroup; www.linkedin.com/company/zain