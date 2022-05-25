ZainTech witnessing enormous traction from its unique value proposition, offering advanced digital and ICT transformative solutions under one roof

Dubai, UAE and Kuwait City, Kuwait: Zain Group, the leading mobile telecom innovator in seven markets across the Middle East and Africa, announces that it has been awarded the ‘Best Telco Operator’ accolade for 2022 at the prestigious Telecoms World Middle East Awards event held in Dubai, UAE on 24 May.

Impressively, ZainTech, Zain Group’s one-stop digital and ICT solutions arm driving the transformation of enterprises and governments across the region, was recognized with the ‘Best Digital Service’ award. ZainTech provides a center of excellence and managed solutions across multiple ICT verticals including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, artificial intelligence, smart cities, drones, robotics, and emerging technologies.

These latest awards were bestowed on Zain by a panel of expert judges assembled by Terrapinn, the organizers of the prestigious annual Telecoms World Middle East Conference and Awards. The event recognizes outstanding performance in key telecom-related areas throughout the Middle East and shines a spotlight on leading players who have contributed to making the sector one of the most dynamic globally.

Zain’s selection as this year’s ‘Best Telco Operator’ is a result of a combination of factors related to the successful implementation of its value-creative ‘4Sight’ strategy that among many advances, has resulted in the company’s brand valuation by the Brand Finance Middle East reaching USD 2.4 billion, an increase of 9.6% (over USD 211 million) year-on-year in its AA+ brand rating.

Zain’s value creation has been driven by tangible developments, including talent development incorporating its Diversity & Inclusion program; heavy investment in 4G, 5G and Fiber network upgrades; and digital innovation including the creation of ZainTech, Zain Global Connect, Dizlee API platform, Zain Esports, ZainCash, Tamam and Yaqoot (Saudi Arabia) and Oodi (Iraq). Notably, the company’s corporate sustainability programs including climate initiatives, eye-catching marketing, and social media campaigns have continued to capture hearts and minds across the region.

Commenting on the ‘Best Telco Operator’ and ‘Best Digital Service’ recognition, Bader Al-Kharafi, Vice-Chairman and Zain Group CEO said, “The successful implementation of our ‘4Sight’ strategy is creating value for all stakeholders and fulfilling our brand promise of unlocking opportunities for customers, enterprises, and the government entities we serve. This recognition rewards the dedication and passion of every Zain employee who despite the challenges of the pandemic, have remained professional and focused on continuing to offer exemplary service throughout.”

Al Kharafi added, “It is a great honor for ZainTech to be recognized at such an early stage of its regional expansion strategy. The ZainTech team have an explicit mission to support enterprises and government entities in their digital transformation and performance journeys, offering the best expertise, products, and services in the business.”

Zain’s successful ‘4Sight’ strategy continues to gather momentum. It is centered on evolving the company’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on its many strengths. The company is selectively investing in growth verticals beyond traditional mobile services to support Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

ZainTech is a key pillar in the evolution of Zain Group’s core telecom business, empowering Zain Business in key markets with a comprehensive range of quality enterprise offerings, expertise as well as wide partner relationships. ZainTech leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the UAE, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. Group-wide, Zain’s B2B offerings witnessed 19% year-on-year revenue growth during 2021.

As Zain evolves into a leading digital lifestyle provider to create lasting value for society, it remains committed to delivering positive results for shareholders and other stakeholders. The company is also consistently investing significantly in improving customer experience, providing more digital channels than ever before and allowing customers greater accessibility, simplicity, and freedom to manage their accounts, buy new services, pay bills, and more.

From a corporate sustainability perspective, Zain has transitioned the business to advance its agenda and set in place key performance indicators with the aim of developing a more structured and measured approach for all its markets. In January 2022, for example, Zain was upgraded to A- in the 'CDP Score Report – Climate Change 2021', becoming the highest ranked and only telecom operator in the Middle East and Africa to achieve this positive rating with respect to its efforts to address climate change.

