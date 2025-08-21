Mr. Abdel Rahman El Zaeem, Chairman of Zaeem Holding, one of the largest and most prominent real estate developers in East Cairo with a solid legacy in Badr City for more than 25 years, announced the launch of the company’s latest integrated residential and commercial project, Lora Eastfield in El Shorouk City. The project marks a new milestone for the company following a long track record of major successes.

The commercial component of the project was unveiled under the name Lora Street Mall, designed to serve as a fully integrated commercial and entertainment hub within the development.

Prime Location

The project is located in the heart of El Shorouk, directly on Al Horreya Road, next to Carrefour 2 and opposite a British school, just minutes away from key landmarks:

3 minutes from Suez Road

10 minutes from Madinaty

15 minutes from the New Administrative Capital

30 minutes from Heliopolis

Masterplan

Lora Eastfield extends over 30 acres with a modern urban plan, comprising more than 900 residential units of diverse designs and sizes, distributed across buildings of Ground + 5 floors. Over 70% of the land is dedicated to landscaping and green areas, offering residents open views, fresh air, and a balanced lifestyle.

The project’s designs are led by ECB Engineering Consultancy, ensuring the highest standards of quality and precision.

Flexible Payment Plans

Zaeem Holding offers flexible payment plans of up to 10 years with no financial burdens, catering to the diverse needs of customers.

Legacy of Excellence

This launch is part of Zaeem Holding’s journey, led by Mr. Abdel Rahman El Zaeem, which spans more than 25 years in real estate development. The company has successfully executed over 300 residential projects in Badr City, alongside transformative landmark developments, including:

Lora Compound – Badr

Downtown Badr (commercial, administrative, medical, entertainment, and banking complex)

Mall Misr – Badr (the city’s first and largest integrated shopping mall)

A University on 30 acres

An Integrated Medical City

Strategic Partnerships

This expansion comes with strategic partnerships that enhance the value of the project and ensure full integration across residential, commercial, medical, and technological services. Zaeem Holding recently signed a series of agreements with leading partners and brands in Egypt, including:

A partnership with Telecom Egypt (WE) as the strategic technology partner, ensuring advanced communication solutions and smart technology services across all Zaeem Holding projects.

Announcing Fathallah Hypermarket as the first commercial anchor tenant in Lora Street Mall at Lora Eastfield, covering an area of 7,000 sqm.

A cooperation agreement with Nasaem Hospital, becoming the company’s strategic partner in healthcare and medical services.

Chairman’s Statement

Mr. Abdel Rahman El Zaeem, Chairman of Zaeem Holding, stated:

“At Zaeem Holding, we are always committed to delivering exceptional projects that create real value for the urban community and meet our customers’ aspirations. Lora Eastfield reflects our dedication to providing a fully integrated smart lifestyle in a prime location in El Shorouk, coupled with the best payment systems that ensure both comfort and security in living and investment.”

With the launch of Lora Eastfield, Zaeem Holding, under the leadership of Abdel Rahman El Zaeem, reaffirms its commitment to a holistic vision of expanding in East Cairo and delivering smart projects that align with modern needs, achieving the perfect balance between premium living and investment opportunities.