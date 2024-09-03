Z7 Communications, the region’s leading luxury communications, digital, and events agency, is delighted to announce its new role as the representative for Bentley Motors—one of the world’s most coveted luxury car brands—in the Middle East, Africa, and India.

In this new role, Z7 Communications will enhance Bentley Motors' communication strategy across these regions, targeting diverse luxury audiences. By merging Bentley's legacy of luxury and performance with Z7 Communications' successful track record with premium brands, the partnership aims to set new standards in luxury automotive communications, fostering connections and driving engagement among an affluent target market.

Founded by W.O. Bentley in 1919, Bentley Motors' headquarters in Crewe houses all operations, including design, R&D, engineering, Mulliner, and production of its five model lines: Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur, Bentayga, and Bentayga EWB. The brand uniquely blends fine craftsmanship, handed down through generations, with cutting-edge engineering and innovative technology, exemplifying the pinnacle of UK luxury car manufacturing.

"We are delighted to embark on this grand adventure with Bentley Motors, a revered name synonymous with craftsmanship, luxury, and performance," said Zeina El-Dana, Founder and CEO of Z7 Communications. "Representing such an esteemed automotive brand is both a privilege and a testament to our agency’s commitment to excellence. For over 100 years, Bentley Motors has produced vehicles of unmatched quality and prestige, and we are thrilled to welcome the brand into our esteemed portfolio of clients."

For press enquiries, please contact: Z7 Communications I Khalil Dagher, Senior Account Manager I khalil@z7communications.com