Abu Dhabi, UAE: With some exciting offers, delicious dining and thrilling rides, there’s endless family fun in store at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan this month. Keep reading for your ultimate guide to what’s on at Abu Dhabi’s favorite theme parks and attractions.

Guests can enjoy a 25% off on their general admission tickets at each of the award-winning Yas Theme Parks for a fun-tastic time during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Additionally, Yas Theme Parks are offering UAE residents a collective 25% off on their Gold Annual Passes upon purchasing four or more.

Looking to find that Ferrari feeling? Rev up your engines and head to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to enjoy the family-friendly rides and attractions as well as the record-breaking Flying Aces and experience the world’s highest rollercoaster loop. Head to the Family Zone to enjoy a family day out and experience the miniature versions of the Park’s most iconic rides. When it’s time for a pit stop, feast yourself happy at Mamma Rossella, the only restaurant in the region that dishes out an authentic Neapolitan pizza as per the True Neapolitan Pizza Association.

If water-fueled fun is where your heart lies, a visit to Yas Waterworld is a must. Little ones will love a splash at Marah Fortress, while movie buffs won’t want to miss Cinesplash, a 5D cinema experience complete with water special effects. For adrenaline junkies, the Liwa Loop delivers high-intensity thrills as the first freefall drop waterslide in the region. Yas Waterworld is also welcoming guests to ride the waves and learn a new skill at Flow Club every Sunday from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. To satiate your hunger after a day in the sun, make sure to pass by Chubby’s Kitchen to grab a meal and enjoy delightful snacks.

If you’re looking to travel, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi will transport you to the lands of your favorite DC Super Heroes and Animation characters for a visit like no other. Whether soaking in the retro vibes at the Warner Bros. Plaza, meeting the Justice League in Metropolis or taking on Batman’s nemesis at The Joker Funhouse in Gotham City, there’s plenty of experiences to discover at the incredibly immersive indoor theme park. Additionally, you can hop on a wacky rollercoaster ride with Fast and Furry-ous in Dynamite Gulch and pose for photos with Tom & Jerry in Cartoon Junction. Don’t forget to end your visit at Bedrock where you can meet everyone’s favorite Stone Age family and indulge in a larger-than life Bronto Burger that feeds well over 6 people!

Over at CLYMB Abu Dhabi, it’s the best time to learn a new hobby with your loved ones. With CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s family and friends offer, you can buy four tickets for the price of three, valid for both flying and climbing experiences. Brave the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber or scale new heights with a wide range of indoor climbing walls that can suit all levels. Family and Friends Offer on the skydiving experience can be purchased for just AED 795 and the climbing experience is priced at AED 405.

For those keen to experience a delightful dose of culture this month, a visit to Qasr Al Watan is a must. Featuring interactive multimedia guides for adults and children alike, don’t miss out on the chance to experience an enriching journey to learn all about Qasr Al Watan’s Exhibitions and zones, and its stunning architecture No visit to the Palace is complete without a picture-perfect moment in front of the Power of Words sculpture designed by Emirati Artist Mattar Bin Lahej, inspired by the wise words of the UAE’s late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. For a tasty snack at the end of your visit, drop into Legma which is located right next to the Palace’s exit.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com/en

https://www.yaswaterworld.com/en

https://www.wbworldabudhabi.com/en

https://www.clymbabudhabi.com/

https://www.qasralwatan.ae/

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

About Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.

In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 45 awards. Most recently, the park was named ‘Best Tourist Attraction in Middle East’ at the International Travel Awards, and ‘World’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ at the World Travel Awards both for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the park’s Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences won a Gold award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

About Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi:

Located in Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

Home to more than 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld took home over 50 accolades from prestigious industry entities. Most recently in 2021, the waterpark was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Waterpark’ at the World Travel Awards and ‘Best Waterpark in the Middle East’ by the International Travel Awards. Yas Waterworld also won a Bronze award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021 for its ‘Underwater VR experience’.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

For more information, please visit: www.yaswaterworld.com

About Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi:

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is an incredibly immersive indoor theme park, promising unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World has won over 26 prestigious industry awards. Most recently in 2021, the park was named Best Theme Park in the Middle East by the International Travel Awards and the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards among others.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia’s iconic characters, stories, and brands. The Park is managed and operated by Farah Experiences, the leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ™ WBEI. (s22)

For more information, please visit: WBWORLD.COM

About CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi:

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is a unique indoor adventure hub. Home to the Guinness World Record World’s Biggest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber at 10 meters (32 feet) wide and 32 meters (104 feet) high in 2020. CLYMB Abu Dhabi also houses five climbing walls including The SUMMYT™, region’s tallest indoor climbing wall at 42 meters (138 feet). In the same year, the indoor adventure hub also received the award for Best New Adventure/Sports Attraction by the Global Brand Awards. CLYMB Abu Dhabi also won the Middle East's Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards and won the Best Family Entertainment Center at the Park World Excellence Awards.

As Abu Dhabi’s first custom-built climbing center, CLYMB Abu Dhabi is a unique attraction for residents and tourists alike to experience. The facilities are family-friendly with expert instructors and extensive safety equipment on hand. CLYMB Abu Dhabi offers varying levels of difficulty in both skydiving and climbing for guests of all competency levels to reach new heights.

A fully indoor facility within a geometrically designed building, CLYMB Abu Dhabi includes a retail outlet, private event space, and two dining options. The attraction is located in the center of Yas Island near Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

For more information on CLYMB Abu Dhabi, please visit: www.clymbabudhabi.com

About Qasr Al Watan:

Qasr Al Watan is a cultural landmark housed within the Presidential Palace compound in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. At Qasr Al Watan, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the UAE’s governing traditions and values by exploring a well-preserved legacy of knowledge and tradition. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the majestic hallways of the Palace of the Nation, as they delve into a world of fascinating exhibitions, artefacts and architecture.

The Palace also houses the Qasr Al Watan Library, where visitors can explore a vast collection of books and resources on the UAE’s political, social and cultural history.

In 2021, Qasr Al Watan was named the ‘Middle East's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction’ by the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year. In 2020, Qasr Al Watan was recognized by MENALAC as the ‘Best Unique Visitor Attraction’ and in 2019 the Palace was also named ‘Best Favorite Attraction’ by the Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards.

For more information visit: www.QasrAlWatan.ae

