Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: Young Valens, Dubai’s first dedicated child mental health center, proudly announces its official launch at the renowned 777 Center. Following a successful soft opening on February 1, Young Valens now welcomes families and mental health professionals to its grand opening event on February 24, 2025. This milestone marks a significant advancement in specialized mental health care for children and adolescents in the region.

Born from the trusted legacy of The Valens Clinic, Young Valens is a pioneering initiative that offers a full spectrum of child mental health services in a compassionate, child-friendly environment. The center is dedicated to early intervention, individualized care, and the holistic well-being of young minds. While our facility features an advanced assessment center recognized for its excellence, Young Valens is much more than that—a comprehensive hub of innovative therapies and support services.

Joseph El Khoury, Co-founder, CEO, and Medical Director of Young Valens, shares his vision for the new center: "We are thrilled to officially open Young Valens, a center designed to meet the unique mental health needs of our children. Our approach is rooted in early intervention and personalized care, ensuring that every young patient receives the best possible support. We have created a nurturing space where children can thrive, and I invite the community to join us as we embark on this transformative journey."

A New Chapter for Child Mental Health in Dubai

The launch of Young Valens represents a bold step forward for child mental health services in Dubai and across the GCC. By offering comprehensive and innovative care, Young Valens is set to become a vital resource for families seeking specialized mental health support for their children. Our commitment to excellence, early diagnosis, and personalized therapy underscores our vision for a healthier, brighter future for young residents.

Comprehensive Services

Young Valens provides a wide range of specialized mental health services tailored for children and adolescents, including:

Individual Therapy: Personalized sessions addressing anxiety, depression, and behavioral challenges.

Family Counseling: Programs designed to strengthen family dynamics and promote collective healing.

Group Sessions: Interactive group therapies that foster peer support and social development.

Play Therapy: Creative techniques that enable children to express emotions and work through trauma.

Neurodevelopmental Assessments: Advanced evaluations to accurately diagnose conditions such as ADHD and autism, forming the basis for customized treatment plans.

Early Intervention Programs: Proactive strategies to address emerging mental health issues before they escalate.

Join the official launch event

Young Valens warmly invites families, community members, and mental health professionals to join us at the 777 Center on February 24, 2025, for the official launch of Young Valens. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour our state-of-the-art facility, meet our dedicated team, and learn more about our comprehensive services. Come and experience how Young Valens is shaping a new era in child mental health care in Dubai.