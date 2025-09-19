Abu Dhabi, The fourth edition of the Young Arab Pioneers initiative in Abu Dhabi, running until 19 September, featured a dynamic program combining hands-on training, knowledge exchange, and exposure to successful institutional models. The initiative included specialised workshops, interactive sessions, youth circles, and field visits, offering young participants practical opportunities to learn, network, and engage with leading educational and community institutions in the UAE.

Supporting the third sector

Participants of the initiative visited the Athar+ Center, affiliated with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an in Abu Dhabi, where they learned about the initiatives led by the center to support the third sector and strengthen its role in social development. They were also introduced to the Authority’s programmes focused on empowering non-profit organisations, supporting social enterprises, and expanding the scope of volunteering initiatives.

The visit also highlighted the experience of Athar+ as an innovative incubator that provides a supportive environment for community-driven projects and contributes to developing practical solutions for social challenges. This enhances the concept of social responsibility and creates a tangible impact at the community level.

Pioneers explore G42 and M42

In the same context, the programme included a visit to the headquarters of G42 in Abu Dhabi, where the participants of the “Young Arab Pioneers” initiative toured several departments and learned about the company’s core fields of work. They also received a general overview of its role in leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to drive development.

The tour further showcased G42’s contributions in areas such as cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, in addition to the role of M42 as a global tech-enabled health organisation. M42 combines innovative healthcare, genomics, and preventive programmes through an extensive network that spans hundreds of healthcare facilities across the UAE and beyond.

From Idea to sustainable business model

In partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, the Arab Youth Center organised a training workshop titled “Business Model Development”, designed to empower youth pioneers to transform their ideas into executable initiatives.

The session introduced the Business Model Canvas as a practical tool to help participants analyse their projects by identifying target customers, defining value propositions, determining key resources, strategic partners, cost structures, and revenue streams.

The workshop also explored the main factors driving start-up success, showing that timing accounts for 42%, followed by team and execution at 32%, the idea at 28%, the business model at 24%, and financing at 14%. It emphasized that a project’s success depends on the entrepreneur’s ability to create genuine value by solving an existing problem and building a sustainable model around it.

Storytelling and pitching skills

Participants continued their learning journey with a hands-on session focused on entrepreneurial storytelling, where they presented their projects and received constructive feedback. The exercise enhanced their confidence, improved their pitching skills, and prepared them to communicate effectively with investors and potential partners.

Arab Youth and entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

A youth circle was also hosted by the Emirates Foundation, in partnership with the Arab Youth Center and the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was held under the title “Strengthening Arab Youth Entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi.”

The session highlighted the role of Arab youth in driving innovation and contributing to sustainable economic growth. Discussions addressed challenges facing young entrepreneurs such as access to finance, building strategic partnerships, and scaling into new markets. Speakers also underlined the importance of regulatory and policy frameworks in creating a supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem, as well as the role of universities and academic institutions in providing training and mentorship.

The session concluded with actionable recommendations, calling for the advancement of entrepreneurship culture among Arab youth as a key driver of socio-economic development, and positioning Abu Dhabi as a pioneering hub for innovative projects and a launchpad for youth to compete on the regional and global stage.

A comprehensive vision for youth empowerment

Led by the Arab Youth Center, this edition of Young Arab Pioneers initiative brought together 40 youth from 13 Arab countries across 10 specialised tracks, equipping them with the skills and networks to deliver innovative projects and position Arab youth as active partners in shaping the future.