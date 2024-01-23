HappyYOU is the only multi-brand gift card product of its kind in the region and can be redeemed across a wide range of brands

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: YOUGotaGift, the pioneer of digital multi-brand gift cards in the Middle East, has partnered with Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in the UAE, making its 'phygital' HappyYOU Gift Cards available in all Carrefour outlets across the country.

The partnership underlines YOUGotaGift's commitment to addressing the growing demand of customers for innovative physical form factors of gift cards for the purpose of customer gifting. The 'phygital' HappyYOU card is the only multi-brand gift card in the region that can be redeemed across a wide range of retailers. Most importantly, it is a paper-based product using sustainable material.

The innovative HappyYOU card can be purchased with any amount at Carrefour cash counters in the UAE. After simply downloading the YOUGotaGift App, the barcode on the gift card can be scanned, and credit will appear in the customer's YOUGotaGift digital wallet. This can be split and spent across a wide range of retail brands. The cards can also be purchased as corporate incentives for colleagues, payouts, staff bonuses, gifts for friends on special occasions, allowances for family members, and much more.

Carrefour proudly leads the way as the first retail distribution partner for the 'phygital' YOUGotaGift cards in the UAE. This agreement will see the brand not only offer the gift cards to customers but roll them out across staff performance and customer marketing programmes for gifting, payouts, and rewards. This bolsters YOUGotaGift's offering alongside its well-established gift card distribution network.

YOUGotaGift's CEO, Husain Makiya, said: "We are excited to partner with Carrefour, one of our longest strategic partners in the region, to expand our partnership to retail distribution. HappyYOU being the first of its kind in the region, there is no better partner to launch with for such a new and exciting product in which Carrefour sees value. This will complete their gift card proposition beyond recharge cards and gaming, and it's entirely eco-friendly."

Bertrand Loumaye, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, added: "We are thrilled to be partnering with YOUGotaGift, who have introduced a truly unique offering with the HappyYOU multi-brand gift cards. At Carrefour, we are constantly identifying ways to elevate the shopping experience for our customers, and ensure that we are providing them with added choice. Offering the HappyYOU gift cards at our stores is a testament to that. Additionally, we remain dedicated to our environmental strategy, which is aligned with YOUGotaGift’s eco-friendly offerings.”

A customer said: "I couldn’t be happier with my HappyYOU Card buying experience at Carrefour! It was very eye catching, easy to load with any amount and offered a wide range of brands to use it at. It really made gift buying easy because it offered choice in wonderful packaging. It's the perfect gift when you need to make someone’s day and not worry if they will like it."

The global and regional gift card market is experiencing significant growth with robust adoption rates. The Middle East is witnessing increased adoption across both retail and corporate segments as the functionality of gift cards reaches beyond simply 'gifting' - the industry is set to reach $1.4 trillion globally and $6 billion regionally by 2026. Not only are eGift cards convenient, but they are also environmentally sustainable. Transitioning to these digital alternatives significantly diminishes the environmental impact.

With a deep understanding of evolving customer behaviour and preferences, YOUGotaGift delivers innovative gifting solutions that are market-responsive, intuitive, and aligned with the UAE's sustainability ambitions.

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About YOUGotaGift

YOUGotaGift is the leading marketplace for digital gift cards and the partner of choice for consumers and businesses in MENA.

YOUGotaGift is transforming prepaid cards to Branded Currency across gifting, incentives & payments to drive acquisition, build engagement, and increase loyalty.

With value creation at its core, YOUGotaGift offers unparalleled consumer experiences, and incentives & merchant solutions for a network of 700+ Brands, 2,000+ Corporates including 40+ major Loyalty Programs.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour, under Majid Al Futtaim’s distinct logo and name, in 15 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

carrefouruae.com

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/

For press enquiries please contact:

PR Agency: Asda’a BCW

Email: ygg@bcw-global.com