Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yoshi Markets Limited (“Yoshi Markets”), today announced that it is renamed as Venomex Limited (“Venomex”). The new name reflects the vision of its promoters and alignment with the Venom Blockchain platform, thereby establishing a solid foundation for building an end-to-end ecosystem for Virtual Assets and Blockchain based services.

Mustafa Kheriba, the Executive Chairman of Venomex, commented: “This is an exciting time for us at Venomex. The new name and brand will further position Venomex as an entity that aims to harness the potential of Virtual Assets and Blockchain in a much more impactful manner. With the new name, we plan to unveil services that will have multi-faceted use cases and benefits for our customers and strategic partners alike.”

On the completion of this initiative, Arshad Khan, CEO of Venomex, commented: “We are extremely happy to announce the new name. As the Virtual Assets landscape is shaping up in the UAE, owing to the clarity of regulations and emergence of multiple ventures in this space, we see the rebranding initiative as the first step towards becoming an end-to-end ecosystem player. I would like to thank the Venomex shareholders and the FSRA for their continuous support and guidance.”

-Ends-

About Venomex Limited (formerly Yoshi Markets Limited):

Venomex Limited is a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and Custodian, based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and has received FSP from Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM. As a virtual asset MTF and Custodian, Venomex aims to be a preferred venue for virtual assets listing, trading, settlement and custody and will offer a fully integrated ecosystem to institutional, HNI and retail investors.

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) provide retail and institutional investors with an alternative trading platform similar to exchanges which typically match buyers and sellers electronically, and can offer a range of products for trading with faster transaction speeds, lower trading costs and tighter spreads.

Virtual Assets include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.

For queries please contact: info@venomex.com

Office: 23rd Floor, Al Maqam Tower, ADGM Square, Abu Dhabi, UAE