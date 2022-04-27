Abu Dhabi: Yoshi Markets Limited, a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and custodian for virtual assets, regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) today announced the signing of an agreement with Tezos Gulf, to collaborate and develop the nascent securitised digital token space on the Tezos blockchain.

As per the agreement, Yoshi Markets and Tezos Gulf will develop and offer a solution to tokenise assets using the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) for trading, custody and settlement of digital security tokens.

The underlying assets will take the form of “Digital Security Tokens” using Tezos’ proprietary protocol, and open-source blockchain protocol which is supported by a global community of validators, researchers and builders.

Yoshi Markets would then offer these Digital Security Tokens for trading on its (MTF) and also store these tokens in its custody. Yoshi Markets recently received the Financial Services Permission from the ADGM FSRA to operate as an MTF and Custodian for virtual assets. As Yoshi Markets gears up to launch vanilla crypto assets such as BTC, Ether and others, it is also developing a pipeline of innovative product offerings such as Digital Security Tokens, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals for Digital Securities.

Customers could benefit immensely from the ease of investing in these security tokens. Tezos with its advanced blockchain infrastructure and Yoshi with its trading and custody infrastructure will offer a seamless environment for these security tokens to customers and investors.

Mustafa Kheriba, Executive Chairman, Yoshi Markets said “The objective of Yoshi Markets is to democratize financial market products through the use of blockchain. We are delighted to collaborate with Tezos, a market leader in transforming everyday assets to digital tokens using Tezos Protocol. As a fully regulated platform offering trading and custody services, Yoshi Markets endeavours to offer innovative and ready to use products using the blockchain technology on receiving regulatory approval.”

“Projects like these are exciting as this is the future of investing,” pointed out Waleed Rassuli, Head of Tezos Gulf. “The Middle East, especially the UAE, is leading the way when it comes to encouraging virtual assets and investment technologies like ours will only enable more people to expand their portfolios and access new investment opportunities. After evaluating several options, we decided to collaborate with Yoshi considering the extensive exchange expertise of the management team and infrastructure that they have set-up.”

Arshad Khan, Founder & CEO added, “Digital Security Tokens will revolutionise how financial products are traded – the trust and transparency it offers will only make it more attractive. We believe more assets will be traded and settled in tokenised form in the next 2 – 3 years as financial institutions adopt the blockchain and its resulting benefits of security and transparency. Yoshi Markets wants to be a leader in innovation and so we want to be ready with these products when the market desires them.”