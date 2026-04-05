Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – YORK®, the flagship brand of Johnson Controls Arabia, has unveiled the YORK Cooling Pod at Jeddah Corniche near the iconic Jeddah sign. Opened on Thursday, April 2nd and running until June 1st, the activation invites residents and visitors to step into a new, immersive experience of cooling comfort.

Having celebrated 150 years of global innovation and with a presence of over 75 years in Saudi Arabia, YORK continues to shape how comfort is delivered across homes, cities, and critical infrastructure.

Designed as a mobile and interactive cooling environment, the YORK Cooling Pod offers an immediate sense of refreshment while showcasing the performance of YORK technologies, engineered for Saudi Arabia’s demanding climate. Visitors can step into a controlled environment where they can directly feel the impact of advanced cooling systems.

For decades, YORK has been part of everyday life across Saudi Arabia, supporting cooling solutions in major landmarks across the Kingdom and beyond, and this activation brings that legacy closer to the public. The initiative highlights Johnson Controls Arabia’s focus on local manufacturing and innovation, with many YORK technologies produced at the YORK Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), supporting the Kingdom’s “Saudi Made” vision while serving both local and global markets.

“We wanted to create something people don’t just see, but feel,” said Dr. Mohanad AlShaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia. “The YORK Cooling Pod represents a simple idea: making comfort accessible and part of everyday life.”

Johnson Controls Arabia invites the community to experience this unique moment of comfort firsthand at the YORK Cooling Pod, open daily from 5 to 12 pm.