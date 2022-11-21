Noon’s Yellow Friday Sale will run till midnight on November 27th.

The Yellow Friday Sale is the largest of its kind in the Middle East, and it was created to provide a flagship sales event for local SMEs and businesses.

Customers can expect up to 80% off across all categories, as well as price drops, surprise deals, and other benefits.

New Buy-Now-Pay-Later players and shareable wishlists are now available.

Noon Golazo, a free-to-play football prediction game with cashback prizes, is now accessible on the noon app.

Bank partnerships provide additional savings advantages at the checkout.

Cairo, Egypt: Yellow Friday Sale, the Middle East's largest sales event, is now live across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on noon.com, the Middle East's top online shopping destination, and it's bigger than ever. Until November 27th, customers can expect up to 80% off millions of products, exciting new features, and money-saving bank offers.

The Yellow Friday Sale will be greater than ever this year, with massive price drops, daily flash deals, and unbelievable bank offers. The mega sale will wow customers with 80% off various prominent fashion brands like LC Waikiki, American Eagle and Defacto as well as local brands such as Andora. Leading global brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok & Sketchers offering Buy One Get One Free deals, scents and beauty products will be available as well at up to 80% off from brands like L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline, Garnier, Cybele, Rush brush, and Dr Rashel starting from EGP 22. Shoppers will also get 75% off eyewear and watches from Tommy Hilfigier, Casio, Alba and Michael Kors.

Electronics and Home Appliances categories include up to 65% off from renowned brands like LG, Samsung, Tornado and Toshiba. With Smartphones featuring offers of up to 50% off top brands like Infinix, Xiaomi, Samsung. Home and Kitchen items by brands such as Nouval, Truval and Bosch will be discounted by up to 75% with prices starting from EGP 9. While grocery items from Persil, Arial, Italiano, and Crystal are priced from EGP 7.75 featuring up to 75% off.

The Yellow Friday Sale also includes up to 60% off Toys and up to 80% off Baby products from brands like Pamper, Molfix, Penduline, & Johnson with prices starting from EGP 6.

To improve the buying experience on the region's largest shopping platform, Noon.com has unveiled several new features ahead of the sale. Customers can now create and share curated

wishlists with family and friends. The feature allows shoppers to categorize their wishlists, making shopping even easier. Customers will be able to "Buy Now, Pay Later" with Tabby and valU, meaning shoppers can pay for their purchases in interest-free installments within a period of up to 4 months using Tabby and 12 months via valU.

Mostafa Salem, VP of Growth and Digital Strategy said: “This year’s Yellow Friday Sale will provide our customers with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience through its unbelievable offers across our diverse categories and distinctive deals with leading Buy Now, Pay Later players in the market alongside the launch of new social features such as Golazo, the first cashback football prediction game to take online shopping to another level . Our team has worked day and night to make sure that we really go big with this year’s sale to achieve our goal of becoming the ultimate go-to online shopping destination in the Egyptian market.”

Golazo, the free-to-play football prediction game by noon, is available on the app for the duration of the World Cup. Shoppers simply click the Golazo football icon on the noon app to begin playing. Correct guesses will earn shoppers cashback to spend on noon and give them the chance to win EGP 60,000 in noon credits.

During the craziest sale of the year, The National Bank of Egypt card holders will be able to divide their payments over 18 month installments with 0% interest. Moreover, they have a chance to win Chery Tiggo7 in case they spent EGP 2000. Shoppers with VISA cards will be able to save an additional 20% off sale prices if they spend up to EGP 250.

Now the biggest shopping event in the Middle East, noon's Yellow Friday Sale connects to the global Black Friday event and lets local sellers reach millions more customers by using noon's custom-built tools, such as the platform, marketing channels, and the region's largest logistics and fulfillment network.

