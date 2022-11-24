Dubai: With the success of its first branch in Abu Dhabi, 'Your Dental and Medical Center' has now opened its third branch in Dubai as well. YDMC Healthcare, founded in 2015 in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, combines cutting-edge technology, and advanced equipment to deliver top-notch patient care.

The newly opened Dubai branch of YDMC is located in the academic city. An exceptional team of doctors along with incredible healthcare staff await its residents at the recently opened branch in Best Western Plus Hotel - Dubai, Academic City. YDMC Dubai opens three dental clinics, three derma treatment rooms, one laser room, one general assessment room, and one general medicine room in its first year of operation.

YDMC is the brainchild of Fatima Al Kaabi, an epitome of a successful woman visionary and a thriving entrepreneur. As she discussed her vision and this fulfilling journey, she said.

“As one of the most promising dental and medical care providers in Abu Dhabi and now Dubai, YDMC has grown with more than 25,000+ patients' trust. With our vision of being one of the best healthcare providers, we strive to provide our patients with the best dental and medical health services possible. Over the next few years, we hope to open YDMC in each Emirate of the UAE. The goal of YDMC is to build long-term relationships based on trust by providing individual attention to each patient.”

UAE has always been at the forefront of providing its citizens and residents with the finest quality of life. World-class infrastructure and policies that ensure the highest standard of healthcare support the UAE's commitment to the overall health of its citizens and expatriates.

Moreover, in particular, oral hygiene has been promoted on a much larger scale over the past decade, with the Ministry of Health (MOH) supporting several initiatives to extend dental healthcare. Hospitals, clinics, home health services, and diagnostic laboratories provide the country's population with comprehensive health care and facilitate the development of new clinical fields.

In the MENA region, the UAE is a hub for dental care with eight major dentistry universities, more than 200 oral health companies, and around 50,000 dentists practising. A better future for healthcare facilities are made possible by the contributions of past leaders, the current government, and entrepreneurs like Fatima Al Kaabi.

-Ends-