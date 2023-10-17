Dubai, UAE: Yazle, a global digital media company specializing in innovative and creative digital advertising, announced a strategic partnership with Invenda, a prominent player in the automated retail and programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) sector. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Yazle, as it opens doors to programmatic DOOH screens across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Commenting on the partnership, Jamie Atherton, Managing Director at Yazle, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Invenda, a leader in the programmatic DOOH space. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower advertisers with cutting-edge tools and access to prime advertising landscape. Together with Invenda, we are poised to deliver outstanding results for our clients and elevate the DOOH advertising space in the region."

Yazle has established itself as a pioneer in the dynamic DOOH advertising landscape, consistently delivering innovative solutions that engage audiences and drive results for brands. The partnership with Invenda represents a key step in furthering Yazle's commitment to providing advertisers with unprecedented reach and targeting capabilities.

Francesca Meloni, DOOH advertising director at Invenda said, "Invenda is excited to embark on this partnership with Yazle. By combining our programmatic technology expertise with Yazle's creative prowess, we are confident in our ability to revolutionize the DOOH advertising experience for brands operating in the UAE and KSA.

Invenda is recognized for its expertise in programmatic DOOH, offering a sophisticated platform that enables advertisers to connect with their desired audiences through data-driven campaigns. By joining forces with Invenda, Yazle gains access to an extensive network of premium programmatic DOOH screens strategically located in high-traffic areas across the UAE and KSA.

The Yazle-Invenda partnership represents a game-changing development in the DOOH advertising sector, offering advertisers expanded reach, enhanced targeting capabilities, real-time insights with high-fidelity audience impressions, and creative excellence. It is set to redefine how brands connect with their audiences in the dynamic markets of the UAE and KSA.

About Invenda

Founded in 2017 by CEO Jon Brezinski, Invenda Group AG powers the Internet of Retail, an ecosystem of software, hardware, advertising, data, payment, and services transforming the automated retail industry. With headquarters in Alpnach, Switzerland, the company has offices and showrooms in the UK, US, Germany, Sweden, Serbia, and China. Invenda is partnered with Microsoft and Intel, with existing clients including Mars Wrigley, Coca-Cola, Selecta, and Valora.