Abu Dhabi – Yas Mall has added 30 chargers throughout the mall’s parking facilities. With the project completed this month, Yas Mall now hosts 40 EV chargers, making it the largest EV charging hub in the UAE.

The project was completed this month, with the successful installation of 12 Superchargers and 18 Wall-Connectors (normal chargers). With the Supercharger, Tesla vehicles can add up to 241 Kilometres of range in just 15 minutes of charging. While charging their electric vehicles, Yas Mall visitors can enjoy an unparalleled shopping, dining, or entertainment experience at the mall.

Salwa Al Maflahi, Director of Sustainability and CSR at Aldar, said: “With demand for electric vehicles at an all-time high and further growth expected, we are ensuring that charging infrastructure is in place for our customers at Yas Mall. With Aldar having committed to being a Net Zero carbon business by 2050, we are rethinking the way we manage and operate our retail destinations to not only reduce our carbon footprint but also help our visitors be more environmentally sustainable.”

In January 2023, Aldar launched its Net Zero Plan, which details how the company will achieve Net Zero in the direct and indirect emissions of its operations, developments, and projects by 2050, including the emissions associated with its supply chain and tenants. Aldar is committed to supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and to being a leader in climate action in the region.

About Yas Mall

Yas Mall offers an unparalleled retail selection combined with world-class dining, entertainment, and leisure attractions. Established in 2014 in Abu Dhabi, it houses more than 370 leading international and regional retail brands, F&B outlets, a 20-screen state-of-the-art cinema operated by VOX Cinemas an award-winning children's 'edutainment' Zone, KidZania, the region’s first mall-based coworking space, CLOUD spaces, and a Town Square in the heart of the mall.

The mall’s major redevelopment project in 2022 has introduced revamped and new innovative concepts that enhanced the retail experience and provided a diverse offering for tenants and visitors. This is in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision for its future, contributing to boosting the economy, and adapting to the evolving needs of customers and developing global retail trends.

Yas Mall became the first mall in the UAE capital to receive a certificate of Gold by the World Disability Union, which honours the entities that implement high standards and practices for People of Determination.

