Riyadh: Zain KSA's Yaqoot digital service has received two awards from the prestigious Mobile Marketing Association "MMA SMARTIES MENA". Yaqoot won the Gold and Silver awards for its exceptional marketing campaign in the Marketing Impact and Experience Technology categories. The innovative service achieved a 49% conversion rate from sign-up to order.

Commenting on this milestone, Njoud Alshehri, Digital Executive General Manager at Yaqoot said: "Innovation and excellence are the pillars of our strategy. By fostering a culture of innovation, we seek to provide our customers with top-notch digital experience while also enhancing our performance to continuously improve our results. What truly sets Yaqoot apart is our deep understanding of our customers' evolving needs. We recognize that our customers are looking for highly efficient and user-friendly digital services and solutions. That's why we are committed to surpassing their expectations through our innovative approach to improve their quality of life and empower them to achieve their aspirations.”

Alshehri added: “This great result has been achieved through the collaborative efforts of the Yaqoot team and the valuable contributions of Yaqoot’s strategic partners OMD and ArabyAds, which helped us in reaching our target and driving demand through smart software."

“If this case study proves one thing, it’s the value and wisdom of taking a long-term view of data and collecting and keeping it over long periods. Over the years, we’ve been able to achieve better results as time went on because our optimizations kept improving. We’ve tried and tested tech, data sets, targeting strategies and so on, and now we’re reaping the rewards,” added George Achkouty, Head of Acceleration at OMD MENA. “It’s no longer about media results. The goal post moved long ago, and we now can deliver on tangible business metrics, proving the contribution of media and tech investments to sales and profits. And a little bit of precious metal too.”

It is worth noting that Zain KSA's Yaqoot has also been recognized as one of the most innovative digital products that offers a compelling suite of digital packages via its application. Yaqoot was awarded the "Most Innovative Product/Service" at the 15th Telecom Review Leaders' Summit.

