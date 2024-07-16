Dakar, Senegal -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- International ride-hailing service Yango, part of the global tech company Yango Group, actively participated in the West African Internet Governance Forum, which took place from July 10th to 12th, 2024 in Dakar Senegal. This event, under the theme “Disruptive Technologies: How Far Thus Far,” was a key regional platform for dialogue on Internet Governance, supported by the United Nations, the ECOWAS Commission convened and hosted by the Senegalese Government under the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital (Ministère de la Communication, des Télécommunications et du Numérique). It brought together key national and international industry players and partners to promote the development of Internet Governance in Senegal and West Africa.

Yango was a proud sponsor of the impactful forum to promote dynamic investment in the digital sector. Recognized for its technological expertise, Yango is committed to enhancing its positive impact in the digital economy and urban mobility worldwide through its innovative solutions. As the company continues to expand its footprint in the digital and technology sectors in West Africa, Yango participated in key sessions throughout the forum.

One of such impactful sessions was the inauguration speech by PH.E Mr. Alioune SALL, Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital, Senegal, followed by a panel discussion on the main topic with Senior Advisor for Government at Tony Blair institute. Mrs Ndeye Maimouna Diop, Hon. Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT & Cybersecurity, Nigeria, Mr. Pierre Dandjinou, Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement, Africa, ICANN , Mrs Marie Ahouantchede, Digital Transformation Coordination, ECOWAS Commission and Kadotien Alassane Soro, Yango West Africa Regional Manager.

Mr. Soro presented Yango’s vision for the future of African cities. He highlighted that the company continues to innovate and bring to various African markets a host of convenient services working on a one-app basis. This has already set flight in markets like Abidjan where Yango operates many services like ride-hailing, foodtech, package delivery technologies and image cloud hosting. Over the span of three years, Yango has invested heavily in the African region and keeps on expanding to many markets, impacting many lives. By providing access to its digital platforms and other technologies, the company has created income generating opportunities for drivers and couriers while enabling small and medium scale businesses to grow. Consumers also enjoy safety, convenience and affordability with rides and deliveries. Over the past few years, Yango has engaged in several CSR initiatives with the offering of Free ICT and Data Science courses to Ivorians as well as the support to football academies in West Africa standing out as contributions to education and youth development.

In an interview with journalists, he said “We are pleased to actively contribute to discussions on the economic development of Tech services in the region and share our vision and achievements in the field of online technology. Support WAIGF 2024 presents a strategic opportunity to foster collaborations among West African countries on internet governance issues, facilitating the sharing of best practices and experiences to enhance our engagement in policy discussions and to promote Inclusive policy development: We have engaged various stakeholders in the policy-making process to ensure that internet governance policies are inclusive and impactful to all in the region''

The Yango team also shared a few best practices and examples of successful cooperation and shared insights about the technologies that Yango uses for safety development which are AI-based, Yango’s customer experience, which is characterized by differentiating elements such as technology, price, map, security devices and many other features.

Mr. Soro added, “Our mission is to provide convenient, affordable, and secure tech and transportation solutions that align with the needs of the African market. Yango will continue to strengthen the awareness and capacity of stakeholders in the region about internet governance issues and the importance of a multistakeholder approach in addressing these challenges. through training and workshops on internet governance.”

Yango's participation in this event clearly demonstrates its commitment to Africa, and Senegal in particular, as well as its active role in discussions on technology, innovation, and economic development across the Region.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Yango.

About Yango

Yango is an international tech company that transforms global sourced technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango operates across 20+ countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Yango's multilingual super app is available for free on Android and iOS.

For more information, please contact: pr@yango.com