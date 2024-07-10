Dubai, UAE: Yango Group, a global tech company that creates daily services, launched a new public transport service feature within its Yango app, aimed at redefining urban mobility in Dubai. This addition provides users with comprehensive transport options by integrating public transit information with Yango's existing services, including ride-hailing, rentals, and delivery in the city.

The new public transport section on Yango delivers route information, schedules, and estimated travel times for buses, metro, and other transport options. This integration allows users to effortlessly plan their journeys within a single, user-friendly platform. To access this service, users simply enter their destination on the app. From there, clear guidance is provided throughout the journey, including details on transfers, specific exit directions to reach the metro, information on walking distances and the number of stops a bus or train will make. This integrated approach simplifies planning and navigating public transport, whether for daily commutes or exploring new areas.

The launch of this service enriches Yango’s public transport information offering which is also available in Yango Maps, a navigation app which extends Dubai’s signature comfort and ease of living to navigation by car, on foot or on public transport. Also it comes at an opportune time, coinciding with a noticeable increase in public transport ridership recorded by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) over the recent Eid Al Adha public holiday. Passenger numbers rose from 6.4 million in 2023 to 6.7 million in 2024, underscoring a growing preference for public transportation among residents and tourists alike. This trend highlights the convenience and reliability of Yango’s platform, which now offers the ideal tools for users to seamlessly manage their travel plans and optimise their transit experiences across Dubai.

Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager, Yango GCC, commented: "Public transportation in Dubai has seen remarkable development over the years, providing efficient and reliable travel options for residents. Our goal with this new public transport service is to create a seamless transportation experience for users, integrating all necessary travel information into one easy-to-use platform. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to redefining urban mobility in Dubai."

This integration is also part of the company’s broader vision to support sustainable transportation solutions, highlighted by its partner fleet, which comprises 15% electric vehicles. This contributes to the UAE’s green mobility goals to reduce energy consumption in the transport sector by 40%, cut carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes by 2050, and increase the share of EVs to 50% of total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050.

Yango plans to expand this service to Abu Dhabi in the future, further contributing to the region's public transport network.

For more information, please visit https://yango.com/en_int/ or download the Yango app for free from Google Play or the App Store.

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. In addition to the ride-hailing service, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Play, Yango Tech, Yango Robotics and Yasmina, an advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant, are also available in the UAE.