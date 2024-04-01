The new in-app features aim to harmonise schedules with religious practices, making Yango ride-hailing service to cater specifically to the needs of Muslim drivers in several countries, including the UAE

Dubai, UAE: International ride-hailing service Yango, part of global technology company Yango, has rolled out a new feature within its driver app designed to help drivers adhere to their prayer schedules throughout the year, while also distributing Iftar boxes to them to break their fast-during Ramadan. The feature is now available to all partners’ drivers in the UAE, Morocco, and a few more countries, highlighting Yango's commitment to transform global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities.

Launching during the holy month of Ramadan, the new mode allows drivers to seamlessly integrate their daily schedule with their religious duties. Yango leverages cutting-edge technology, informed by extensive research on verified open resources, alongside bespoke algorithms fine-tuned through engagement with local communities across several countries to ensure precision. Innovative mapping and smart routing technologies enable drivers to identify and navigate to the nearest mosque with ease directly within the app, even in an unfamiliar location.

By activating this feature in the app settings, drivers receive a 15-minute reminder before each prayer time and automatic muting of any app notifications at the start of prayer times. The ability to pause order notifications ensures that they don’t miss any potential rides, which are then assigned to other nearby drivers. The feature also points to the direction of the Qibla and displays the prayer schedule for the upcoming two days. Drivers have the flexibility to set the prayer time calculation according to their preferred Islamic convention.

Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager, Yango GCC, stated: "The introduction of the new mode for drivers, permanent beyond the Ramadan period, is a step forward in our ongoing effort to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for partners’ drivers. It enriches their work-life balance, blending advanced technology with local customs and practices. We are keen to not only enhance their daily experience but also set standards for cultural consideration within the tech industry."

The ride-hailing service will continue to gather feedback to refine and improve its functionality. With the new mode feature, Yango aims to support the spiritual needs of its partners’ drivers by integrating world-leading technology with local traditions. The feature will soon be available for partner couriers as well.

As a token of appreciation for the dedication and hard work of partners and their drivers during Ramadan, Yango ride-hailing service has set up a dedicated zone near its centre to distribute special Iftar boxes. This initiative ensures drivers on the road can break their fast, underscoring the company's support for the community during the holy month.

The company’s commitment to innovation is reflected in its diverse range of services, including Yango Maps, Yango ride-hailing service, Yango Play, Yango Tech, the advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant Yasmina, and many more, all of which are designed to enhance the everyday lives of local communities.

