Muscat, Oman: Yango Ride, part of the global technology company Yango Group, has partnered with Thawani Pay to introduce new lifestyle and cost-saving benefits for the female driver community under the She Moves (هي تنطلق) initiative. Through the partnership, female partner drivers will gain access to Thawani’s Sama benefits platform, unlocking exclusive discounts and special offers from a wide network of partner brands throughout the year.

Thawani Pay adds a practical layer of support to She Moves by helping female drivers manage everyday expenses more effectively while improving access to benefits that extend beyond ride earnings. By connecting partner drivers to savings across lifestyle and daily spending categories, Yango Ride and Thawani are creating a more supportive ecosystem for women building long-term income opportunities in mobility. The initiative supports Oman Vision 2040, aiming to strengthen women’s participation in the workforce, enhance their financial independence, and create new pathways for inclusion within Oman’s growing mobility ecosystem.

Sheikha Ambuali, Country Manager of Yango Oman, said:

“Through the She Moves initiative, Yango Ride has been working to create stronger pathways for women to contribute to social and economic progress. This partnership with Thawani Pay builds on that effort by introducing meaningful, day-to-day benefits that support financial well-being. Access to savings on regular expenses can make a real difference over time, and this is one more way we are investing in a more supportive, inclusive and sustainable experience for women on our platform. The collaboration also reflects our focus on creating targeted programmes that respond to the realities of women working in transport, while encouraging broader participation in a sector that continues to open new opportunities for economic contribution and independence.”

Eng. Majid Al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani Pay, said:

“At Thawani Pay, we believe digital solutions should create real, everyday value for people. Our partnership with Yango Ride reflects our shared commitment to empowering women through practical benefits that support their financial well-being and daily lives. Through Sama, we are proud to extend meaningful savings and lifestyle advantages to female partner drivers, contributing to a more inclusive and supportive ecosystem in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

“She Moves” initiative was launched by Yango Ride in October 2025 to empower women in the mobility workforce through professional training, skill development, and community programmes. Since its introduction, the initiative has formed part of Yango’s wider effort to support women’s participation in the workforce, strengthen financial independence, and create more inclusive pathways into Oman’s growing transport ecosystem.

Yango Ride welcomes collaboration with partners across the public and private sectors to deliver meaningful benefits for partner drivers and support a more inclusive mobility future. For more information about Yango Ride in Oman or to join as a partner driver, visit yango.com/en_om.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

About Thawani Pay

Founded in 2016, Thawani Technologies is an Omani company specialising in providing smart payment solutions while holding a global certificate in card security. Licensed by the Central Bank of Oman, the company has been providing innovative payment solutions in financial technology to expedite payments processes, improve user experiences, and make payments safer, faster, and easier. In addition to the basic payments system, Thawani Technologies provides innovative payment solutions to meet the needs and challenges institutions face. The company also provides services through its platform to pay bills, top-up credit, pay tuition fees, and social insurance. The company recently launched the updated version of its App, offering new products and significant improvements to its portfolio of services. Learn more about Thawani at www.Thawani.om