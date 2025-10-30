Dubai, UAE – Yango Ride, part of the global technology company Yango Group, is expanding its loyalty program to Dubai, following its successful and strong performance in Abu Dhabi. The program rewards users of Yango’s ride-hailing service, allowing them to earn points that can be redeemed for future trips, providing greater everyday value to consumers across Dubai.

Available exclusively to the subscribers of Yango Play, the loyalty program allows users in Dubai to earn up to 30% cashback in the form of Yango Points every time they complete a ride using a cashless payment method. Additionally, new users who join the program before the 15th of December will receive a welcome bonus of 100 AED. Each Yango Point is valued at 1 AED and can be redeemed for future rides across any category, for trips originating in Dubai.

Points are credited directly to the user’s account, visible on the main screen of the Yango app, and automatically deducted from future fares upon redemption.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, commented: “After seeing strong engagement in Abu Dhabi, we are excited to bring our rewards program to Dubai. The program makes loyalty simple, transparent, and rewarding, reinforcing the convenience and advantages of cashless mobility while offering real value to our riders every time they choose Yango.”

For users in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Yango’s rewards program turns every ride into tangible savings, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering real benefits to its users.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.