Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Yango Group’s autonomous delivery robots have successfully traveled over 1,300 kilometers — roughly the distance from Dubai to Riyadh and back — without any human intervention. This milestone stems from two pilot programs conducted in partnership with ROOTS and Expo City Dubai. The company announced the results of the pilots at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, hosted by the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

At Expo City Dubai, a fleet of three robots delivered meals from select cafés and restaurants and achieved an average delivery time of 7 minutes from dispatch to handover, covering more than 800 km. In Sobha Hartland, where Yango Group collaborated with ROOTS to deliver groceries, the two robots used recorded an average time of 14 minutes from dispatch to handover, autonomously navigating over 500 km. The delivery distance in both locations was up to 1.5 kilometers.

These results prove that autonomous delivery can meet strict delivery targets in campus-style zones and mapped residential communities. Being fully electric, the robots also contribute to reduced noise pollution and tailpipe emissions, supporting Dubai’s environmental goals.

“Autonomous delivery is not only practical and predictable — it’s partner-ready in Dubai and beyond. We’ve demonstrated performance levels that can scale across neighbourhoods and cities throughout the UAE,” said Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Group Middle East. “Our recent recognition with the Dubai AI Seal affirms our role as a trusted provider of AI solutions, and we are confident that this will drive new partnerships across the innovative solutions within Yango Group’s ecosystem. We are deeply aligned with Dubai's ambition to become a global leader in AI and build a smarter, more sustainable future.”

Autonomous delivery is an integral part of Yango Group’s broader AI-driven ecosystem, which integrates seamlessly with other advanced, AI-powered services. This comprehensive approach directly supports Dubai's strategic vision of establishing itself as a leading global hub for artificial intelligence. This commitment was recently reinforced with the launch of YangoAI — a suite of advanced AI technologies and features tailored to the GCC.

Yango Group plans to expand its autonomous delivery services in collaboration with existing and new partners in Dubai. The company will align fleet size and service zones with customer demand and infrastructure readiness.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.