Dubai, UAE - Yango Group, a global tech company, significantly upgraded the LLM powering its AI assistant, Yasmina, to deliver more accurate, in-depth, and context-aware responses in both Arabic and English. The upgrade is part of a gradual rollout of YangoAI, a suite of AI features and technologies adapted and localized to meet the specific needs of regional users, powering a wide range of the company’s products and services, including Yasmina.

The AI assistant now provides 38% more relevant and up-to-date answers in Arabic, thanks to its enhanced ability to analyze web documents. The new LLM has also enabled smoother conversational interactions and reduced the number of unnecessary refusals in answers by almost 50%.

In addition to more robust language processing, the new LLM increases Yasmina’s effectiveness as a multilingual AI assistant. One of the most notable advancements is the assistant's ability to handle translation. This feature empowers bilingual users, language learners, educators, and content creators in the region to accurately translate their speech between Arabic and English.

Yasmina now delivers more contextual, actionable recommendations on everyday activities and lifestyle choices. For example, you can ask the assistant for recommendations on how to spend time in Dubai, combining modern and heritage-related activities. Whether asking for information on an array of subjects or breaking down complex concepts from history to blockchain, the assistant demonstrates enhanced clarity and precision in every response.

The AI assistant’s improved capabilities also extend to assisting individuals and professionals with daily tasks and content creation in Arabic and English. It enables real-time currency conversion and guides young adults to independently solve their homework, fostering critical thinking and reasoning skills. Yasmina can also help brainstorm ideas, craft poems and bedtime stories, and suggest riddles for children.

“With more precise and culturally aware responses, along with additional skills, Yasmina’s latest upgrade positions it as a trusted everyday companion for diverse needs. From creative storytelling to translation, we are enriching lives with human-centred AI and making innovation more accessible to all. As the region embraces digital transformation, we continue to enhance our AI assistant, aiming to make it even more helpful, versatile, and relevant,” said Rami Abu Arja, Senior Innovation Marketing Manager at Yasmina, Yango Middle East.

YangoAI is powering technology that is fine-tuned and continuously trained on region-specific data. This allows Yango Group’s services to better reflect local culture and user expectations across the Middle East.

Users can learn more about the upgraded Yasmina, powered by YangoAI, on yasmina.yango.com and experience it firsthand through the company’s smart speakers.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.