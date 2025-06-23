Ras Al Khaimah: In a move to redefine patient comfort and ease dental anxiety, RAK Hospital has introduced “Happy Gas” procedures — using nitrous oxide sedation — for the first time in the Northern Emirates. Commonly referred to as laughing gas, nitrous oxide is widely used in the Western world and is now available at RAK Hospital to help patients, especially adults with dental phobia, undergo procedures in a relaxed and pain-free state.

The service is led by Dr. Anurag Singh, Specialist Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, who brings with him extensive expertise and international experience. The introduction of Happy Gas is especially beneficial for adult patients with dental phobia, enabling a calm, comfortable, and virtually stress-free experience during dental treatments ranging from fillings to surgical procedures.

“Dental anxiety is a very real and common issue,” said Dr. Anurag Singh. “With Happy Gas, patients remain fully conscious yet relaxed and dissociated from fear. It makes procedures significantly more comfortable, especially for those who’ve had negative dental experiences in the past. We’ve already seen tremendous positive feedback from patients opting for this sedation.”

Widely used across Western countries, nitrous oxide sedation is a quick-acting and reversible method that allows patients to undergo treatments without the stress traditionally associated with dental visits. At RAK Hospital, the procedure is available on an outpatient basis, without the need for fasting or hospital admission. Patients can resume normal activities immediately post-treatment.

What sets RAK Hospital apart is not just the technology, but its affordability and accessibility—the Happy Gas session is priced competitively at AED 350, significantly lower than the average market price, making quality care more inclusive.

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, added: “We are proud to be the first in the Northern Emirates to introduce this globally trusted technique in our dental department. At RAK Hospital, we constantly strive to bring world-class innovations to enhance patient experience. Happy Gas is not just about comfort—it's about making dental care more approachable and fear-free for our diverse community.”

Although primarily available for adults currently, there are plans to extend this service to pediatric patients in the due course. The hospital has already successfully treated multiple patients with this method and expects its popularity to grow rapidly.