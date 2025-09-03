Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yango Group, a global technology company, is setting a new benchmark for how businesses engage with their communities and improve services in the UAE. For the first time in the country, the company’s global initiative “Go to the Fields” was held in Abu Dhabi — underscoring the city’s growing role as a hub for innovation in urban mobility and its leadership in shaping the future of smart and sustainable transport.

As part of the program, senior executives from Yango Group spent a full day embedded in Abu Dhabi’s ride-hailing network, riding alongside taxi drivers and traveling with passengers to observe how the service operates on the ground. Insights gathered during the program will be channeled into improving efficiency, safety, and overall service quality, while also contributing to industry best practices in the UAE.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, said: “The ‘Go To the Fields’ program is about building transparency and accountability at the highest levels of our operation, ensuring that the services we design are rooted in real experiences. Abu Dhabi has been reshaping its transport ecosystem through initiatives like the Transportation Mobility Management Strategy, which makes our work even more relevant. As demand for reliable and safe ride-hailing in the capital city rises, this program allows us to stay close to our community and continue raising the bar for service excellence.”

“Go to the Fields” is embedded in Yango’s culture across all continents. Executives and employees regularly step into roles such as drivers, couriers, and customer support agents to experience the company’s services from the ground up. This hands-on approach is designed to break down barriers between strategy and reality, ensuring that what is learned in the field translates directly into better services for users and partners.

Following the first program in Abu Dhabi, Yango plans to expand “Go to the Fields” across other emirates. With the UAE population projected to reach 11 million in 2025 and ride-hailing users forecasted to approach 5 million by 2030, the initiative underscores Yango’s commitment to supporting the country’s mobility transformation with services that are reliable, customer-centric, and aligned with the UAE’s vision for smart and sustainable transport.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.