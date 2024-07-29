Dubai, UAE,: Yango Drive, the car rental service and part of global tech company Yango Group, has introduced the Tesla Cybertruck to its partner rental fleet, the largest in Dubai. Users can now rent out the latest in automotive innovation through the Yango App with just a few taps on their devices.

Yango Drive now offers two models of the Cybertruck—the Cyber All-Wheel Drive and the Cyber Beast—known for their futuristic design and high-performance capabilities. The electric vehicles feature bulletproof stainless steel exoskeletons and shatterproof windscreens, and can accommodate up to five adults. This addition comes on the heels of the Dubai Police adding the model to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet last month.

The Cyber All-Wheel Drive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds and offers an estimated range of 755+ km with an extender. The Cyber Beast model, on the other hand, can reach 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, tops off at 200 kmph, and provides an estimated extended range of 705+ km. With steer-by-wire and rear steering, patrons will get the experience of handling a sports car with a better turning radius than most sedans.

Users can rent the Cybertruck for any duration starting from 1 day, with daily rates starting from AED 2800, depending on the model. Both delivery and self-pickup options are available. A minimum age of 23 years and at least one year of driving experience with a valid licence are required to rent the Cybertruck.

Additionally, to make the Cybertruck experience accessible to the Dubai community, Yango Drive is conducting a competition on their Instagram channel until August 2nd. The prize is a 4-hour rental of the Tesla Cybertruck. Participants are required to follow the Yango Drive account, mention two friends in the comments section, and share the post on their stories. An electronic draw will take place the following week, and the winner will be announced.

Yango Drive has seen a remarkable 70-fold increase in demand across all vehicle categories, reflecting a growing appetite for innovative vehicles in Dubai. The addition of Tesla’s Cybertruck models aligns with the UAE's vision to become a global leader in smart intermodal mobility by 2030 through the National Smart Mobility Strategy. With electric vehicle (EV) demand projected to rise by 30% in the UAE by 2028, the Cybertruck offers a distinctive driving experience and a chance to engage with the latest advancements in automotive technology. This step underscores the company’s commitment to promoting growth in mobility, tourism, and sustainable transport.

Users can visit the website https://drive.yango.com or download the Yango app from Google Play or the App Store for more information.

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. In addition to ride-hailing service, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Play, Yango Tech and Yasmina, an advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant, are also available in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.yango.com.