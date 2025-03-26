Dubai, UAE: Yango Ads, the Ad Tech division of Yango Group, a global tech company that transforms advanced technologies into practical services for people in their daily lives, is rapidly expanding its presence in the UAE, one of the region’s fastest-growing digital economies. Yango Ads uses breakthrough technologies to create advertising solutions that outperform ordinary digital ads, helping brands reach the right customers at the perfect moment. As part of its growth in the UAE, Yango Ads is launching new solutions tailored to help local businesses grow their digital revenues.

One key offering is Yango Ads App Monetization, a service designed to help app publishers maximize earnings by seamlessly integrating over 15 global ad networks into their apps while maintaining optimal experience. Another is Retail Media, a platform that offers powerful tools to create targeted ad networks using encrypted customer data. It delivers personalized promotions that drive both conversions and loyalty. A prime example of this technology in action is the partnership with Landmark Reach, which leverages secure first-party data to reach 64% of GCC e-commerce users with pinpoint accuracy.

The brand continues to offer its well-established solutions like Yango Ads Campaigns, which help businesses reach audiences in emerging markets with programmatic advertising, digital media and special projects (including offline activations), and Geo Ads, which increases brand visibility with exclusive ad placements within the Yango ecosystem such as 3D objects on Yango Maps or icons in the search menu. The platform’s AI-powered targeting ensures that ads are relevant and timely, whether they're on digital platforms, in stores, or on apps.

Evgenii Pavlov, General Manager at Yango Ads MEA, commented: "The Middle East is one of the most exciting markets for innovation, and we’re here to push the boundaries. With AI-driven precision and deep consumer insights, Yango Ads helps brands cut through the noise and reach the right audience at the perfect moment. As the UAE's eCommerce revenue is projected to reach $8 billion in 2025, the opportunities for brands to engage with online shoppers have never been greater. We’re bringing smarter, more impactful solutions to ensure businesses don’t just compete, they lead."

Yango Ads helps brands connect with audiences through advanced digital advertising services. Operating in over 30+ countries across a network of 50,000+ websites and connected to over 20,000 apps, Yango Ads provides over 600 advanced targeting options and AI-driven solutions, showcasing its vast reach and effectiveness. The company’s expansion aligns with the UAE’s vision to foster innovation and enhance its position as a global digital hub.

As Yango Ads continues to expand, it is reshaping digital advertising in the UAE, offering brands direct access to highly engaged consumers and driving real business impact.

For more information, visit https://yango-ads.com/.

About Yango Ads

Yango Ads is a global ad platform that helps businesses monetize and grow. We help brands reach relevant audiences through the websites, apps, and services they use daily. With access to one of the largest ad networks, we connect brands to engaged users within the Yango Group ecosystem.

Whether you’re looking to boost app revenue, run campaigns, or make data-driven decisions, Yango Ads has the tools to make it happen.