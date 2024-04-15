YallaHub, a leading marketplace aggregator and digital distributor, announced a strategic partnership with Lapochka, a beverage producer famous for its innovative use of AI solutions. The collaboration will leverage the booming UAE beverages market, valued at 1.91 billion liters in Q4 2023.

Dubai, the UAE — YallaHub has partnered with Lapochka to use artificial intelligence in product development. The partnership leverages YallaHub's expertise in streamlining brand market entry. YallaHub's comprehensive QAAS platform offers Lapochka a full suite of services to support its potential expansion into the UAE market. These services include import management, warehousing, fulfillment, logistics solutions, payment gateway integration, customer service support, access to major marketplaces, marketing tools, and even last-mile delivery.

Lapochka has recently launched a unique AI-generated lemonade, marking a groundbreaking achievement. It represents the first time a neural network has been used to develop a beverage flavor in the country. The AI, supervised by AI specialists, analyzed consumer preferences, sales data, and product reviews to craft a one-of-a-kind recipe that embodies Lapochka's commitment to natural ingredients. The eye-catching can design, featuring a "robot-apple" concept, was also created by a neural network called Midjourney.

"We are constantly seeking methods to surprise and delight our customers with unique and innovative products," said Lapochka CEO Anton Balyklov. "This AI-created beverage allows us to introduce consumers of all ages to the latest technologies in a fun and delicious way. Partnering with YallaHub empowers us to potentially expand our reach and share this exciting innovation with a wider audience in the MENA region."

This partnership between YallaHub and Lapochka signifies a mutual commitment to pushing the boundaries within the beverage industry. With its focus on natural ingredients and refreshing taste, this AI-designed beverage perfectly fits the booming UAE beverage market, projected to reach $23.2 billion by 2025.

By combining Lapochka's expertise in AI-powered product development with YallaHub's established presence in the MENA region, this collaboration can potentially revolutionize the consumer experience for beverage enthusiasts across the region. By the end of 2024, the brand plans to establish itself in major UAE marketplaces, delivery services, and the HORECA segment, targeting sales of around 100,000 cans per year.

"The UAE has a thriving beverage market, with consumers increasingly turning to online platforms for their purchases," said Leo Dovbenko, CEO of YallaHub. "This partnership with Lapochka highlights our commitment to transforming the MENA F&B industry by providing brands with the tools and resources they need to succeed."

With per capita spending on food and beverages in the UAE projected to reach over $17,000 by 2025, this partnership is well-positioned to capitalize on the market's continued growth.

About Yalla!Hub

YallaHub is a quick-commerce as a service (QAAS) platform. That helps brands easily cross borders and reduce time to market entry. Provides brands with technologies and infrastructure to scale within the GCC region: imports, warehouses, storage, fulfillment, logistics, payment gateways, customer service teams, access to third-party aggregators and marketplaces, marketing tools, and own last-mile delivery. Founded in 2021 by Leonid Dovbenko and has already raised more than $14 million in total funding to date, now expanding in the GCC region.

About Lapochka

Lapochka produces natural lemonades made with real ingredients and free from artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners. They aim to make lemonade people intensely love and recommend to their friends and loved ones.