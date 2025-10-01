Monthly active users climbed from 14.3 million to 42.4 million, nearly tripling in five years.

Dubai, Five years after its seminal listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: YALA) in September 2020, Yalla Group Limited, the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, has delivered a financial trajectory that few regional start-ups could have imagined, revenues more than doubling, net margins stabilizing around 40 percent, and tens of millions of new users fueling its rise.

Since its debut in September 2020, Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) has ridden the momentum of the region’s swelling digital economy with results rarely seen in the MENA tech sector. The company’s full-year revenues have more than doubled in five years, climbing from $134.9 million in its IPO year to $339.7 million in 2024.

In the meantime, its non-GAAP net income was $64.0 million in 2020, more than doubled to $134.2 million in 2024, showcasing the strength of its monetization model. That growth has been achieved while maintaining net margins stable around 40 percent, positioning Yalla among the most profitable digital platforms in emerging markets.

The surge has been powered by a swelling user base. Monthly active users have nearly tripled since its first post-IPO filing, rising from 14.3 million to 42.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, Yalla’s Q2 2025 revenues stood at $84.6 million, a figure that alone approaches two-thirds of the company’s entire revenue in its listing year.

This trajectory is attributed to both disciplined financial execution and the company’s knack for localizing global social media and gaming trends. What began with Yalla and Yalla Ludo has grown into a portfolio spanning messaging platforms such as YallaChat, as well as a slate of card and strategy games including Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla. Its gaming arm, Yalla Game Limited, is pushing into mid-core and hard-core genres, aiming to capture audiences that have traditionally gravitated toward global competitors.

Recognition has followed. This year, Yalla Group received the Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Entertainment Apps and the Middle East Technology Excellence Award in AudioTech - Media & Entertainment. Beyond the marketplace, the company has partnered with institutions such as the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence to run internship programs, and with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism on co-branded campaigns, weaving itself into both the region’s tech and civic landscapes.

“We are immensely proud of what Yalla has achieved in these five years,” said Saifi Ismail, the company’s president. “Our deep cultural resonance across the MENA region and relentless innovation have been the bedrock of our growth. As we look ahead, we are committed to launching new game genres, amplifying AI-driven personalization, and building an ecosystem that captures the hearts and digital lives of users across MENA.”

Moving forward, Yalla plans to accelerate the rollout of new game genres such as Match-3 and roguelike titles, deepen its investment in artificial intelligence to enhance personalization and engagement, and embed environmental, social, and governance principles across its operations. With these priorities, the company is rapidly moving toward its long-term vision of becoming the region’s leading destination for online social networking and entertainment.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenues in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users’ evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.