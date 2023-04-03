Agreement looks to incorporate investment through convertible loan valued at US$17.5 million

Transaction covers the extension of a technical cooperation agreement with Thuraya that began in 2019

Partnership signifies a milestone for Thuraya’s IoT ambitions and will be the Company’s first investment in a LEO satellite constellation

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Thuraya Telecommunications Company (“Thuraya”, or the “Company”), the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (“Yahsat” or the “Group”), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”; under the symbol: YAHSAT, ISIN: AEA007501017), today announced that it has concluded Heads of Terms for an investment agreement with Astrocast, a leading Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) and Internet of Things (“IoT”) network operator. The transaction will be in the form of a convertible loan valued at US$17.5 million and marks Thuraya’s first investment in a LEO satellite constellation. As part of the agreement, both parties will also look to extend a technical cooperation agreement for another four years that was originally entered between Astrocast and Thuraya in 2019.

Astrocast operates one of the world’s most advanced global nanosatellite IoT networks with a focus on enabling low power wide area connectivity solutions across core industries including Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Mining, Forestry, Agriculture, and Maritime. The agreement with Astrocast aims to strengthen Thuraya’s positioning in the IoT market and help expedite the execution of its strategy for satellite enabled IoT.

The overall IoT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% over the next four years to US$ 525 billion and the satellite IoT business is forecasted to generate cumulative revenues of US$ 6 billion over the same period. The strategic transaction with Astrocast represents a compelling opportunity for Thuraya to increase its exposure to a fast-growing sector that is still significantly under-penetrated and has a long runway for growth.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: "We look forward to working together with Astrocast to execute this strategic investment which highlights our continued belief in the outsized impact of the IoT sector for the space and satellite industries. We are pleased to further strengthen our relationship with Astrocast as we mutually explore ways to expand our service offering across GEO and LEO assets to unlock greater growth potential. Through this agreement, we are committed to enabling innovative solutions in the Maritime, Energy, Logistics, Transportation, Mining and Agriculture industries.

Fabien Jordan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Astrocast, added: “We are delighted to have this agreement with Thuraya, as we anticipate their support and expertise in guaranteeing Astrocast's success in the low-power narrowband IoT market in the future. Our partnership with Thuraya has been solid for the past four years, and their continuous support is incredibly important to us. In addition, collaborating on creating new products and applications and leveraging the Thuraya distribution network will expedite the expansion of our customer ecosystem”

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

For more information, visit www.thuraya.com; Follow us on Twitter: @ThurayaTelecom

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to be in service during 2025.

For more information, visit: www.yahsat.com; Follow us on Twitter: @YahsatOfficial

About Astrocast

Astrocast SA operates one of the world’s most advanced global nanosatellite IoT networks, offering services in industries such as Agriculture & Livestock, Maritime, Environmental, Connected Vehicles, and Oil, Gas & Mining to name a few. The Astrocast network enables companies to monitor, track, assess, and communicate with remote assets from anywhere in the world. In partnership with Airbus, CEA/LETI, ESA, and Thuraya, Astrocast developed Astronode S, a cutting-edge module featuring low profile L-band antenna, ultra-low power consumption, and a small form factor. Founded in 2014 by a renowned team of experts, Astrocast designs, develops, and tests all its products in-house, from the satellites to the terminals. Astrocast is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

For more information, visit www.astrocast.com

