The online marketplace currently has around 100 vessels with a total value of AED 200 million

Dubai, YachtFinds.com has launched the Middle East's first online marketplace for listing and marketing both new and pre-owned boats and luxury yachts for sale or rent.

The platform currently features approximately 100 registered maritime vessels from leading global manufacturers, with a total value of AED 200 million. It is set to expand its listings further to cater to sea enthusiasts and maritime adventure seekers.

The digital platform was unveiled during the 31st edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, where YachtFinds.com participated as an official partner.

The launch event was attended by Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, CEO of YachtFinds.com, Mahmoud Itani, partner and CEO of the company, alongside senior investors, maritime industry leaders, marine sports enthusiasts, and media figures.

Favoured destination

Designed to serve individuals, brokers, boat dealers, maritime teams, and event organisers, the platform is tailored to meet the needs of the GCC’s rapidly expanding maritime market.

The UAE accounts for 50 per cent of the total yacht and marina market in the Arabian Gulf and the wider Middle East, positioning itself as a key destination for yacht owners worldwide.

Significant investments in modern marina infrastructure and updated marine tourism regulations have reinforced the UAE’s appeal, attracting a growing number of luxury yacht enthusiasts and industry players.

Latest AI technology

The digital platform is powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to streamline the listing, buying, selling, and renting of boats and yachts, offering a seamless experience for maritime enthusiasts. Developed in collaboration with IR Yachts Consultancy and Innovation Box, the platform is designed to simplify maritime transactions through advanced digital solutions.

Users can access sophisticated search tools tailored to their preferences, enabling them to find the ideal vessel with ease. The platform provides detailed and comprehensive information on luxury boats and yachts, covering everything from the manufacturer and technical specifications to advanced electronic systems, navigation devices, and the latest innovations in maritime design and construction.

Qualitative leap

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi stated that the launch of the digital platform represents a major leap forward in the Middle East’s yacht and boat industry, unlocking new investment potential for yacht owners. He emphasised that, beyond luxury and leisure, yacht ownership is now a lucrative asset, with rental opportunities offering sustained financial returns.

Al Suwaidi added that the platform provides global buyers with unparalleled access to an extensive selection of yachts from the world’s top manufacturers. From compact models designed for fishing and family excursions to ultra-luxurious yachts tailored for high-end adventures, cruises, and exclusive marine events, the platform is set to redefine the maritime experience for both enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Regional and global expansion

YachtFinds.com’s participation in the Dubai International Boat Show—one of the world’s premier maritime exhibitions—reflects its commitment to expanding its presence and connecting with yacht owners and enthusiasts. The platform aims to attract boat and yacht owners looking to sell or rent their vessels, further strengthening its footprint in both regional and global markets.

The yacht and boat manufacturing and trading sector is experiencing rapid global growth. According to the Yacht Rental Market Analysis 2020-2027 report by Allied Market Research, the global yacht rental market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 15 per cent, reaching an estimated $28 billion—nearly doubling from its 2015 valuation of $15 billion.