UAE: XTB, a leading global investment app, is giving new investors a head start in their investing journey with an exciting new offer, the first of its kind in the region. From now until the end of 2025, every new client will receive a free General Motors (GM) share, one of the world’s most iconic automotive companies (upon opening and funding an account).

This limited-time offer, now live, is designed to make stock investing more accessible. With no minimum deposit required, anyone can unlock the value of a GM stock - at the time of writing worth USD 50 - by registering with the XTB app and depositing funds in the trading account.

“At XTB we are committed to the idea that everyone should have the opportunity to put their money to work with confidence and value, but having a free extra asset to begin investing with can make the initial steps more appealing" said Achraf Drid, Managing Director & Senior Executive Officer at XTB MENA. “With this promotion, and amid the increasing interest in stock investing in the MENA region, we’re giving new clients not just a free stock of a legendary company, but a chance to begin their investment journey with an exciting asset and a taste of real investing.”

The campaign highlights XTB’s ongoing mission to make financial markets more inclusive and to help people take control of their financial future. With its intuitive app, robust educational resources, and a selection of over 6,300 financial instruments, including stocks, ETFs, and CFDs, XTB offers one of the most comprehensive and user-friendly investing experiences on the market.

XTB is more than an investment app. It's a comprehensive investment environment designed to empower individuals at every stage of their financial journey. Beyond active trading, XTB provides the technology, insight, and support to invest strategically in the long term. With this free stock offer, there’s never been a better time to explore the world of investing with XTB.

About XTB:

XTB empowers people worldwide to make their money work smarter and safer. Our investment app helps over 1.5 million people achieve their financial goals. With XTB, customers can invest in stocks and ETFs, create personalized investment plans, and trade CFDs on indices, currencies, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Additionally, they can earn interest on uninvested funds and manage online and in-store payments, along with ATM withdrawals in multiple currencies using the eWallet.

The XTB app is a top destination for investing, market analysis, and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars, and courses to help our customers become better investors, irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 20 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat, or phone.

With 12 offices worldwide, XTB is a trusted employer for over 1,200 people. More than 40% of the company is focused on continuously innovating proprietary investment technology.

Founded in 2004 in Poland, XTB is a technology-driven company regulated by multiple authorities worldwide, including the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority, Dubai’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) licenses, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Financial Conduct Authority. Since 2016, XTB's shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Visit xtb.com for more information.

Investing is risky. Invest responsibly.

