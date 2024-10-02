XTB, a global fintech company that offers individual investors instant access to financial markets, has integrated investing and payments. The company has introduced a mobile wallet and a multi-currency card, allowing investors to easily manage both their investments and payments through the XTB app.

With the launch of new products, XTB continues to uphold its positioning as "Where your money works" by providing investors worldwide with effective financial management tools. Alongside active and passive investing on global markets, ETF-based Investment Plans, and interest rates on uninvested funds, the addition of the mobile wallet and multi-currency card is part of XTB's strategy to become Europe's leading investment super-app.

As announced at the beginning of the year, XTB launched the virtual wallet and multi-currency card in two markets: Portugal and the Czech Republic. In the coming weeks, the product will be rolled out gradually to other European markets.

"XTB's mobile wallet provides investors with instant access to their funds and makes managing daily finances effortlessly. Putting one's money to work has been made significantly easier, as now both investing and payments can be done instantly in one app” - said Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB. “We have delivered this year's product pipeline and are making good progress towards becoming Europe's number one investment super-app. Our broad product offering supported by the partnership with our new brand ambassador Zlatan Ibrahimovic will surely elevate our brand to a completely another level” - added Arnaout.

XTB’s multi-currency virtual debit card, issued under a Mastercard license by DiPocket UAB (an e-money institution registered by the Bank of Lithuania), supports cashless payments in stores, mobile transactions, and contactless cash withdrawals from ATMs worldwide. It can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets. In the future, investors will also have the option to request the delivery of a physical card.

The multi-currency card currently allows transactions in seven currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, PLN, RON, CZK, and HUF. Wallet’s maintenance and instant transfers between all XTB accounts are free of charge. Investors can easily exchange currencies whenever they need it. As the product develops, additional currencies will be added over time. Transactions in currencies currently not available in the virtual wallet will be processed according to Mastercard exchange rates.

The virtual card comes with built-in security features, including two-factor authentication (2FA), flexible card limits that can be set up and changed instantly in the XTB app, and the ability to temporarily freeze the card. Users can easily request new and close cards with just a few clicks, and they can generate up to five new cards per month. Thanks to real-time notifications, they have their finances always under control.

About XTB

XTB is a global fintech company that provides individual investors instant access to financial markets worldwide through an innovative online investing platform and the XTB mobile app. Founded in Poland in 2004, we currently support over 1.1 million customers globally in achieving their investment ambitions.

At XTB, we are committed to the ongoing development of the online investing platform enabling our customers to trade 6,300+ instruments including stocks, ETFs, CFDs based on currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. With the recent launch of Investment Plans, a long-term passive investing product, our clients can now unlock the growing potential of ETFs and diversify their portfolios effectively. In the key markets, we're offering interest rates on uninvested funds enabling investors to put their money to work and benefit even when they aren't actively investing.

Our online platform is a top destination not only for investing but also for market analysis and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars, and courses to help our customers become better investors irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 18 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat, or phone.

In over two decades of activity in the financial markets, we have expanded our reach to having more than 1.1k employees. XTB is headquartered in Poland and has offices in multiple countries across the globe, including the UK, Germany, Romania, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, France, Dubai, and Chile.

Since 2016, XTB shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. We are regulated by the world’s largest supervisory authorities: the Financial Conduct Authority, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and the Financial Services Commission.

Visit xtb.com for more information.