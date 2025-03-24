Dubai, UAE: XTB, a leading global fintech company, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in One Central (Offices 5), at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This expansion marks a significant step in strengthening XTB’s presence in the Middle East and providing enhanced services to investors in the region. The move is complemented by XTB’s latest regulatory achievements— with the new Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) regulations and the renewal of its Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license—further solidifying the company’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of financial security and investor protection.

The SCA and DFSA are the two prominent regulatory agencies of the UAE, overseeing financial services and capital markets. Their frameworks ensure that investment firms operate with full transparency and investor protection in mind. With the newly acquired SCA license, XTB is now reinforcing its position as a trusted and regulated brokerage for both retail and institutional investors. Meanwhile, the renewal of the DFSA license ensures that XTB continues to serve clients within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), offering world-class financial solutions in a regulated environment.

“Our expansion in Dubai and our regulatory milestones mark a new stage of consolidation for XTB in the Middle East,” said Achraf Drid, Managing Director at XTB MENA. “The UAE is a key market for us, this is why securing compliance with both the SCA and DFSA is key in allowing us to offer even greater security, transparency, and investment opportunities to our clients. With our new office in One Central in the Dubai World Trade Centre, we are strategically positioned to enhance our services and support investors in the region like never before.”

XTB investment app provides instant access to over 6,300 financial instruments, including stocks, ETFs, and CFDs on various asset classes like forex, commodities, and indices. The platform is also a hub for financial education, offering webinars, courses, and in-depth market insights tailored to investors at all levels. With customer support available in 18 languages, XTB is dedicated to making investing more accessible, efficient, and secure for investors worldwide.

Opening a new Dubai office at One Central reaffirms XTB’s long-term commitment to the UAE and the broader Middle East market. As the region continues to grow as a global financial hub, XTB remains focused on delivering innovative investment solutions, regulatory excellence, and an enhanced customer experience for investors navigating today’s dynamic financial landscape.

About XTB

XTB is a global fintech company that provides individual investors instant access to financial markets worldwide through an innovative online investing platform and the XTB mobile app. Founded in Poland in 2004, we currently support over 1.4 million customers globally in achieving their investment ambitions.

At XTB, we are committed to the ongoing development of the online investing platform enabling our customers to trade 6,300+ instruments including stocks, ETFs, CFDs based on currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, With the recent launch of Investment Plans, a long-term passive investing product, our clients can now unlock the growing potential of ETFs and diversify their portfolios effectively. In the key markets, we're offering interest rates on uninvested funds enabling investors to put their money to work and benefit even when they aren't actively investing.

Our online platform is a top destination not only for investing but also for market analysis and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars, and courses to help our customers become better investors irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 18 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat, or phone.

In over two decades of activity in the financial markets, we have expanded our reach to having more than 1.1k employees. XTB is headquartered in Poland and has offices in multiple countries across the globe, including the UK, Germany, Romania, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, France, United Arab Emirates and Chile.

Since 2016, XTB shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. We are regulated by the world’s largest supervisory authorities: the Financial Conduct Authority, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Securities and Commodities Authority of UAE, and the Financial Services Commission of Belize.

Visit xtb.com for more information.

Investing is risky. Invest responsibly.

