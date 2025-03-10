Last year, the MENA region emerged as a leader in the young women investors category among XTB clients internationally.

94% of all Women’s transactions in the MENA region were made by mobile in 2024.

Warsaw - As the world celebrates International Women's Day 2025, XTB reaffirms its commitment to empowering women through financial technology and education. With a mission to make investing more accessible, XTB’s online investing platform, mobile app, and extensive educational resources are playing a key role in closing the gender gap in investing. The results are clear: more women than ever are taking control of their financial futures.

Over the past year, the share of female investors on XTB’s platform has seen significant growth across multiple regions. In Poland, the percentage of female investors rose from 13.1% to 15.2%, while Portugal saw an increase from 12.3% to 15.9%. In Romania and the MENA region, women now represent over 20% of all investors, reflecting a growing shift towards financial inclusion.

Notably, the MENA region has emerged as a leader in the young women investors category, with the youngest average age of female investors being 31 - compared to 40 in Europe. The top traded CFDs by women in the MENA region were Gold, US100 and US30, and the most traded stocks among the same group were Nvidia, Tesla, and Super Micro Computer.

“Increasing women’s participation in financial markets is not just about closing gaps - it’s about creating opportunities,” said Achraf Drid, Senior Executive Officer at XTB MENA. “At XTB, we are committed to breaking barriers through technology, education, and financial accessibility. The rise in female investors across key markets shows that women are more engaged than ever in securing their financial futures, and we’re proud to be a part of this transformation.”

Beyond providing instant access to global markets, XTB’s platform is an easily accessible hub for financial education, offering webinars, courses, and in-depth market analysis for investors of all experience levels, which women around the world are increasingly leveraging. With multilingual support available 24/5, XTB ensures that every investor - regardless of background - has the resources they need to make informed financial decisions.

Additionally, with the launch of Investment Plans, a long-term passive investing product, all new investors can now leverage ETFs to build diversified portfolios with ease.

As International Women’s Day highlights the importance of financial empowerment, XTB remains dedicated to expanding women’s access to investment opportunities. By continuing to develop innovative and accessible solutions and fostering an inclusive financial landscape, XTB is helping women worldwide take charge of their financial independence - one investment at a time.

About XTB

XTB is a global fintech company that provides individual investors instant access to financial markets worldwide through an innovative online investing platform and the XTB mobile app. Founded in Poland in 2004, we currently support over 1.36 million customers globally in achieving their investment ambitions.

At XTB, we are committed to the ongoing development of the online investing platform enabling our customers to trade 6,300+ instruments including stocks, ETFs, CFDs based on currency pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. With the recent launch of Investment Plans, a long-term passive investing product, our clients can now unlock the growing potential of ETFs and diversify their portfolios effectively. In the key markets, we're offering interest rates on uninvested funds enabling investors to put their money to work and benefit even when they aren't actively investing.

Our online platform is a top destination not only for investing but also for market analysis and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars, and courses to help our customers become better investors irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 18 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat, or phone.

In over two decades of activity in the financial markets, we have expanded our reach to having more than 1.1k employees. XTB is headquartered in Poland and has offices in multiple countries across the globe, including the UK, Germany, Romania, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Portugal, France, Dubai, and Chile.

Since 2016, XTB shares have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. We are regulated by the world’s largest supervisory authorities: the Financial Conduct Authority, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission, the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and the Financial Services Commission.