XS.com, the award-winning global multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, is honored to announce its recognition as the recipient of the “Best Client Loyalty Programs” award during the prestigious Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX) 2025, held at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Doha, on February 4-5, 2025.

This esteemed accolade celebrates XS.com’s unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled customer-focused loyalty solutions. It underscores the company’s commitment to fostering long-term relationships and enhancing the trading experience for clients across the region and globally.

Commenting on the achievement, Wael Hammad, Group CCO of XS.com said:

“We are deeply honored to be recognized for our efforts in creating meaningful and impactful loyalty programs for our clients. This award is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and our relentless drive to innovate and serve their needs with excellence.”

The Qatar Financial Expo & Awards, a premier event in the financial sector, celebrates outstanding contributions to the industry. XS.com’s win further cements its leadership in client-centric innovation and service quality.

Suhair Alashqar, CEO at AFAQ Group Events and Media said:

“We are thrilled to crown XS.com with the award for “Best Client Loyalty Programs” at Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX) 2025. This award stands as a testament to XS.com’s unparalleled efforts to set new benchmarks for quality in online trading”.

With its global presence and dedication to advancing financial services, XS.com continues to set benchmarks in providing innovative solutions and exceptional client engagement.

As XS.com celebrates this milestone, the company reaffirms its commitment to continuously elevating client experiences by developing cutting-edge tools, enhanced trading support, and unmatched service quality. This recognition serves as a powerful motivator to uphold and exceed the standards of excellence that have become synonymous with the XS.com name.

Looking ahead, XS.com is excited to further strengthen its global footprint and deepen its relationships with clients by delivering personalized solutions that cater to their unique trading needs. The company’s dedication to building trust and fostering growth within the financial community remains at the forefront of its mission.

XS Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About AFAQ Group

AFAQ Group Overseas is a leader in the media, events and exhibitions industries at the highest level.

Its experience and wealth of knowledge has not only been acquired locally but on an international scale too, with a database of partners and contacts worldwide.

It continues to strive in the changing world and enjoys educating about new products and industries, especially in the volatile world of Financial Markets.